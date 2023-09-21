Wake up, Samurai—Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Nvidia GPU driver just dropped

It's nearly time to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. And would you believe it's an absolute scorcher of a game expansion. Before that happens, however, there's still time to jump into the free 2.0 update to get your V ready for the new expansion and don't forget to download the latest Nvidia Game Ready drivers out today.

These new drivers don't promise much by way of specifics. Though Nvidia does say they provide "the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3.5 technology and DLSS Ray Reconstruction including Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty."

That's probably reason enough to go out and download this driver package. Cyberpunk is chocked full of the latest graphics features, including Ray Reconstruction. Our Dave has been playing around with Ray Reconstruction in Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of time, and he's quite smitten with it already.

In his words, "It's really, really good-looking. When I talk about Ray Reconstruction really grounding everything in Cyberpunk 2077, I mean exactly that. Even in the path-traced glory of the Overdrive ray tracing mode, people and vehicles seem to glide over the ground, never really seeming to actually make contact with Night City itself. With Ray Reconstruction enabled, however, they're far more physically connected."

Even on an RTX 4090, this game chugs like a choom in the Night City smog with all those pretties enabled. You will want to enable some form of upscaling, and if not Nvidia's DLSS, then XeSS works a treat. That might help some of you on older Nvidia graphics cards to know or anyone inexplicably reading this story with an AMD or Intel GPU.

Nvidia's latest driver package can be downloaded right here. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty comes out on September 25, though you can dive in and start tinkering with your V's stats and skills today to ready up for that moment.