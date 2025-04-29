Nvidia has just released yet another GPU driver hotfix to add further fixes to the other hotfix driver it released last week. And it still hasn't really fixed things

It never rains but it pours. After the release of GeForce graphics driver 576.15, a hotfix for the original 576.02 driver package, just last week, Nvidia has put out yet another hotfix driver (576.26) to address further issues that have been reported. Even then, some users are still documenting the same issues that this latest hotfix is reported to have fixed.

GeForce hotfix display driver version 576.26 has just launched, offering 10 additional fixes on top of version 576.15, which launched April 21. This solves problems found primarily with RTX 50-series cards in games, such as Black Myth: Wukong, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Horizon Forbidden West. However, issues were also spotted with LG monitors and problems tracking GPU temperature after waking PCs from sleep mode.

Currently, in the Nvidia App, you can only download version 576.02 as part of the drivers tab, which was released alongside the launch of the RTX 5060 Ti on April 16. This is because hotfixes aren't published to the app and are something users have to specifically seek out if they want to enable them.

Nvidia says in its latest driver support page (with direct links to download the hotfix): "These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the Hotfix driver will be taken down. To be sure, these Hotfix drivers are beta, optional and provided as-is."

One commenter says that the latest driver has fixed problems they saw with connecting to their LG monitor via DisplayPort 2.1 with HDR enabled. Another comment claims that the Horizon Forbidden West freeze fix did not actually solve the crashing issues they have been having.

All fixes in the last two hotfixes (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia feedback threads are the dedicated spot for, as you might be able to guess, giving feedback, so it's certainly nothing new to see negative responses in them. However, with hundreds of comments, the early feedback on the latest hotfix is looking pretty mixed at this time.

Looking through the Nvidia Customer Care X account, plus the Nvidia feedback threads, hotfixes are a relatively rare update for Nvidia, historically. Despite this, both versions 576 and 572 in the last few months had two separate sets of hotfixes. Back in December, version 566 got a single hotfix, and so too did Nvidia Broadcast in June last year. The last hotfix publicised on the Nvidia Customer Care page before that was on February 28, 2024.

Nvidia does clarify that hotfixes are "run through a much abbreviated QA process" and that "the sole reason they exist is to get fixes out to you more quickly." For a cleaner, safer upgrade process, Nvidia recommends waiting for a WHQL-certified driver.

This is where drivers go through the appropriate channels and are tested by third parties. When a driver makes it to the Nvidia App, it's a guarantee that it has been properly tested. Though, evidently, not necessarily a guarantee that it will definitely work on your specific system

We should expect to see the full driver update in the near future.