The new Nvidia driver comes with a looooong list of fixes and a dozen of these fix black screen issues

Well, an entry-level RTX 50-series card is now with us in the form of the RTX 5060 Ti, as are tons of 'out of stock' signs (in the US, at least—the UK seems to be faring a little better). If we're looking for consolation, Nvidia has also put out a GeForce Game Ready driver to go along with this GPU release, and the fix list is loooonger than I've seen in a long time, perhaps ever.

The release notes (PDF) for the new Nvidia driver (version 576.02) list 25 "Fixed General Bugs" and 15 "Fixed Gaming Bugs" (and yes, I did count those line by line). Crucially, these general fixes include ones for various black and blank screen issues.

We've seen fixes for the infamous black screen issues pop up in GeForce driver notes before, but nothing on this scale. I counted 12 (twelve!) general fixes that mention "black" or "blank" screen in them, including one aptly titled "Random Black Screen issues." There are others listed that are probably to do with black/blank screens, too.

Another fix caught my eye, too, this being… ah, yes, 5117518—we all know 5117518, right? This is the issue identifier for a problem with Varjo Aero VR headsets seemingly not working with RTX 5090 graphics cards, which we reported on back in March.

Just a few days later, Nvidia acknowledged the problem as an "open issue." Now, one month later, it seems the problem is solved, alongside about a billion others.

The Varjo Aero VR headset

Of course, apart from these extensive apparent bug fixes, the driver also has something positive on offer. Primarily that it's required to get your new RTX 5060 Ti up and running.

Nvidia says, "This driver is required for users adding the new GeForce RTX 5060 Ti to their systems. It also includes support for games adding or launching with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, including Black Myth: Wukong and No More Room in Hell 2."

In addition to this, there's "support for 19 new G-SYNC Compatible displays" and "6 new Optimal Playable Settings profiles" for Deadlock, GTA V Enhanced, Half-Life 2 RTX, inzoi, Monster Hunter Wilds, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Presumably, we'll now be able to play these games with little risk of a random black screen. Fingers crossed, anyway.