Wondering where to get Smithing Stones in Elden Ring? The Lands Between can spike in difficulty when you move into new regions, as bosses and even low-tier enemies get a lot more health. The best way to cut through this, other than leveling, is to upgrade your weapon. These upgrades are separate to Elden Ring Ashes of War, and require you to use Smithing Stones for each upgrade.

So where do you find these stones? In this guide, I'll walk you through where to get them, some good farming locations, and how to find vendors in the later game who let you purchase the higher rarity variants so you can hit like a hammer.

Elden Ring Smithing Stones farming locations

While you can get them all over, the best early game location is the Limgrave Tunnels dungeon in West Limgrave, since the miner enemies in there drop them. They are quite tanky, though.

In the later game, once you get to West Liuria, you can buy Somber Smithing Stones from Iji the Blacksmith on the road up to Caria Manor. He's a friendly sort, and will even warn you from entering the manor, which is good advice to any sane person. You can use Iji as a blacksmith, or head back to the ever-reliable Smith Master Hewg in the Roundtable Hold.

Where to find Somber Stone Miner's Bell Bearings in Elden Ring

Even later in the game you can get Somber Stone Miner's Bell bearings that unlock the ability to purchase Somber Smithing Stones from the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold. You can find one of these by the First Church of Marika in the West Mountaintops of the Giants later in the game. There are more scattered around the world there, so keep your eyes open.

Finally, killing Scarabs, Elden Ring's invisible enemies, can grant you with some of the rarer Smithing Stones, and you'll find a lot of these in the Mountaintops of the Giants, and in other locations throughout the Lands Between.