Where to get Deathroot in Elden Ring

Stuck trying to figure out what Elden Ring Deathroot is used for? You'll pick up plenty of items while looting enemies and Elden Ring bosses , or from chests that you find scattered around the Lands Between. If you've discovered Deathroot in your bags, you might be wondering where it came from and what you should do with it.

Deathroot is classified as a key item in Elden Ring, so you can find it housed under the relevant tab in your inventory. It's used as a currency for a specific NPC, and in typical Souls fashion, even that isn't as straightforward as it might sound. Here's what you need to know about Deathroot in Elden Ring, including where to find it and where you can use it.

Elden Ring Deathroot locations

The best way to get Deathroot is by taking on and killing the Tibia Mariner bosses. They can be found in a few different locations, but the first one you're likely to come across is at Summonwater Village in the northeast section of East Limgrave. He can also be found at Wyndham Ruins in Mt. Gelmir and near the Carian Study Hall in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Aside from the boss drops, you can find Deathroot inside a chest in the Deathtouched Catacombs in Limgrave after you beat the Black Knife Assassin boss.

(Image credit: From Software)

Where to use Deathroot in Elden Ring

Once you've unlocked Roundtable Hold, speak to D, Hunter of the Dead, and he'll tell you about Summonwater Village. Once you've investigated and defeated the Tibia Mariner and gained the Deathroot item, you can talk to D again, and he'll tell you about Gurranq, Beast Clergyman, an NPC located at the Bestial Sanctum in Dragonbarrow. There's a portal that will take you straight there, which he marks for you.

Gurranq will trade items if you hand over the Deathroot. Here's what he gives you for each deathroot in order of giving them:

One deathroot: Clawmark Seal (weapon)

Clawmark Seal (weapon) Two deathroot: Bestial Sling (incantation)

Bestial Sling (incantation) Three deathroot: Bestial Vitality (incantation)

Bestial Vitality (incantation) Four deathroot: Beast's Roar (Ash of War)

Beast's Roar (Ash of War) Five deathroot: Beast Claw (incantation)

Be prepared after handing over the fourth Deathroot as Gurranq will become hostile. You need to attack him to bring his health down to a certain level before he reverts back.