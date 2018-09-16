Treyarch working on Black Ops 4 battle royale PC beta crashes and aim tracking bug

If you've been playing the beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout battle royale mode, you may have experienced crashes, or problems launching the game. In an update posted yesterday, Treyarch said it was looking into it, alongside other issues such as crosshairs tracking enemies through walls.

In a Reddit post, the developer said it was "tracking a handful of reasons for crashes and issues launching the game across various PC setups". Hopefully they're fixed today—the beta only runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET tomorrow, September 17.

On aim tracking, Treyarch said it was investigating reports that aim assist is causing player's "reticles to slightly track enemies through hard surfaces". It's also "on the case" when it comes to some players dying during their initial wingsuit deployment—"funny to watch... but not so much when it happens to you".

If you need a helping hand in the beta, then check out Omri's article on the best drop locations. If you don't fancy playing but want to read James, Chris, and Tyler's opinions on the mode, go here.

Treyarch said separately that it's working hard to prevent team-killing, and was considering changing the mode's rules so that players couldn't pick up an ally's loot after killing them.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes out in full on October 12.