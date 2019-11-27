This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 2070 is discounted $430 right now

Building a PC is fun, but if you're wanting to skip the manual labor and just plop a wad of cash on a fast gaming PC that is ready to go, Dell is offering a compelling Black Friday deal on a decked out Alienware Aurora desktop.
This particular configuration is marked down $430 from its list price, to $1,549. That gets you a burly 8-core/16-thread 9th generation Intel Core i7-9700 processor paired with GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. It's a potent one-two combo for gaming, with plenty of punch. And because this is an RTX series card, there is dedicated hardware for enabling real-time ray tracing in supported games. Just keep in mind you could still build a great gaming PC for even less, if you don't mind putting it together yourself.
Alienware Aurora gaming desktop | RTX 2070 | i7-9700 | $1,549.99 (save $430)
There are not any glaring weak spots in this configuration—it's a high-end gaming PC with a potent 8-core/16-thread CPU and fast GPU, at a deep discount.
View Deal
There aren't any obvious weak spots in this setup. Dell outfitted this PC with 16GB of HyperX Fury DDR4-2933 RAM, which is flanked by a capacious 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD—far too often, we see manufacturers opt for 256GB SSDs, which can fill up in a hurry when installing games.
The power supply is the other area where PC makers tend to skimp. In this case, however, there's an Alienware 850-watt "multi-GPU approved" PSU. This is just a well-configured gaming PC from top to bottom. We suppose you could ding Dell for going with a Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) wireless module instead of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), but if that's a deal killer, there's an option to bump the config up to a Killer Wi-Fi 6 adapter for $25. That's $10 less than it sells for as a standalone product.
This is one of several Dell Black Friday deals, and as the week goes on, we expect the floodgates to open.