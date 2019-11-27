This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 2070 is discounted $430 right now

Building a PC is fun, but if you're wanting to skip the manual labor and just plop a wad of cash on a fast gaming PC that is ready to go, Dell is offering a compelling Black Friday deal on a decked out Alienware Aurora desktop.

This particular configuration is marked down $430 from its list price, to $1,549. That gets you a burly 8-core/16-thread 9th generation Intel Core i7-9700 processor paired with GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. It's a potent one-two combo for gaming, with plenty of punch. And because this is an RTX series card, there is dedicated hardware for enabling real-time ray tracing in supported games. Just keep in mind you could still build a great gaming PC for even less, if you don't mind putting it together yourself.

There aren't any obvious weak spots in this setup. Dell outfitted this PC with 16GB of HyperX Fury DDR4-2933 RAM, which is flanked by a capacious 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD—far too often, we see manufacturers opt for 256GB SSDs, which can fill up in a hurry when installing games.

The power supply is the other area where PC makers tend to skimp. In this case, however, there's an Alienware 850-watt "multi-GPU approved" PSU. This is just a well-configured gaming PC from top to bottom. We suppose you could ding Dell for going with a Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) wireless module instead of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), but if that's a deal killer, there's an option to bump the config up to a Killer Wi-Fi 6 adapter for $25. That's $10 less than it sells for as a standalone product.

This is one of several Dell Black Friday deals, and as the week goes on, we expect the floodgates to open.