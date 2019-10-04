The best Fortnite Halloween skins

Halloween is my favorite time of year, and if you're a Fortnite fan, it should probably be one of yours, too. Candy goes on sale, Halloween costumes fill the shelves, and some spooky skins usually end up in the Fortnite item shop.

We've rounded up past Halloween skins from Fortnite, and speculated a bit on what we think this holiday's skins might take inspiration from.

What are the 2019 Fortnite Halloween skins?

We don't have much—if anything—to go on for this year's Halloween skins, but that won't stop us from making some educated guesses.

This year, we saw Fortnite continue its tradition of seemingly random crossover events, and some of those could prove to be excellent fodder for Halloween skins. Stranger Things, Netflix's runaway sci-fi, nostalgia-fueled series, had a bunch of creepy, fleshy portals show up around the map. We also got a skin of the murderous demogorgon and the way more handsome Sheriff Hopper.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We also had the very recent Batman event, and the caped crusader is practically synonymous with the 'long Halloween' season. We're sure fans who missed out during the actual event would be happy to take another whack at it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There was also a brief crossover with IT: Chapter Two, but all we got out of that was some balloons placed around the map. Maybe a terrifying murder clown was deemed a bit too much for Fortnite's younger audience.

So what else could we see? Well, as detailed in our guide to Season 11, Season 10 has been all about disruptions in reality. The Visitor and his buddy the Scientist have been running around the map setting up rift beacons, smashing certain locations together and making it so tacos rain from the sky, zombies plague towns, and people turn into furniture. We could possibly see this theme expanded on for Halloween skins with a sci-fi bent. Think aliens, zombies, robots, that kind of stuff. We'll let you know when we do.

Past Fortnite Halloween skins

Here's every Fortnite Halloween-themed skin we've seen in the past, at least as part of the Fortnitemare event. It's possible these skins will come back, but honestly, let's see some new stuff, eh?

Image 1 of 11 Deadfire (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 11 Straw Ops (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 11 Brainiac (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 4 of 11 Jack Gourdon (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 5 of 11 Dante (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 6 of 11 Patch Patrol (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 7 of 11 Sanctum (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 8 of 11 Rosa (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 9 of 11 Skull Ranger (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 10 of 11 Skull Trooper (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 11 of 11 Ghoul Trooper (Image credit: Epic Games)

What do you think we'll see for this holiday? Apparently Season 10 won't end until October 13, but will a Halloween event butt up against the inevitable Season 11 event? Fingers crossed we find out soon.

If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite Fortnite creative codes for players wanting a change of pace from Battle Royale. If you're diving back into Battle Royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the Season 10 Fortnite patch notes.