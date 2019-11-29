Pick up a PlayStation Dualshock 4 controller for £30

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

Walmart - Games, Movies, and Books category

Best Buy - Electronics sale page

Newegg - Black Friday sale page

Dell - Including Alienware PCs

NZXT - 10% off all builds

If you're looking for a decent controller to use with your gaming setup, the good news is Sony's Playstation Dualshock 4 controller is currently £30 on Amazon—that gives you a realistic saving of around £15 when compared to its usual price. If you prefer the layout of the Xbox One controller don't worry, we've got you covered there too—that's on sale too at £35 from Currys.

With Multi-platform releases becoming more commonplace, native support for controllers is something that we're seeing a lot more of—so now seems like as good a time as any to take advantage of the laid-back, sofa friendly gaming experience that a controller offers. Setting them up is generally pretty painless and your back will thank you for it later.

If you want to see how we've ranked the various game controllers, you can check out our Best PC controllers of 2019.

Black Friday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards