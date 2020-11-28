One of our favorite wireless mice is at its lowest price yet for Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are always a great time to score killer deals on PC components and peripherals. While the deals on graphics cards this year have been disappointing due to stock issues with Nvidia's elusive 30-series GPUs, we've found tons of great Cyber Monday PC gaming mouse and keyboard deals. And if you're in the market for a quality wireless gaming mouse, check out this great deal on Logitech's flagship G502 Lightspeed Wireless mouse.

We reviewed the G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse last year and it's easily still one of our favorite wireless mice ever. Both the wireless G502 Lightspeed and wired G502 Hero feature an ergonomic shape that's great for larger hands. In fact, we think the G502 Lightspeed is the best wireless mouse for large hands, period. With its adjustable weight system and PowerPlay compatible wireless charging, the G502 Lightspeed is as premium and flexible as a wireless mouse can get.

Really, our only complaint about the mouse was its $150 MSRP price point. Fortunately for you, this Cyber Monday deal shaves $50 off of that price to bring you the G502 Lightspeed Wireless at a steal for just $100.

One of the best wireless mice we've ever reviewed Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,000 DPI| $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite wireless mice, especially if you have bigger hands. It's a pricey one at $150 normally, but since the start of November, it's been a more reasonable, if still not cheap, $100. A great pick, but if you don't care about wireless, grab the much cheaper wired version below.View Deal

It may still be a bit pricey, especially if you're considering purchasing a PowerPlay wireless charging mousepad to go with it, but we'd consider this a more than worthwhile investment. Wireless gaming mouse performance has come a very long way over the years and the G502 Lightspeed is no exception. The upgraded HERO 25K sensor combined with Logitech's exclusive wireless technology makes this mouse just as reliable as its wired counterpart.

If you're looking to ditch the cord and go wireless, we couldn't recommend a better Cyber Monday deal for you. There's a good reason why the G502 Wireless is still one of our best gaming mice, and it's a steal now at its lowest price yet.