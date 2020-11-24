Lefties rejoice, the ambidextrous SteelSeries Sensei 310 gaming mouse is just $30

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is one of the best gaming mice around and this Black Friday you can find it cheaper on SteelSeries.com than anywhere else. It's also a bit of a rarity in the gaming mouse world... it's suitable for the left-handed gamer. That's why this updated version has barely changed from the original design, except for a whole new sensor, buttons, and well, everything else bar the shape.

It's also an impressively lightweight mouse too at just 92 grams. That's not going to win it any awards in the ultralight, honeycomb category, where the Glorious Model O et al reign supreme, but it's still a mouse you'll be able to fling about your desktop, nailing flick-shots at will. That 50G acceleration and 350+ IPS tracking means it stays responsive no matter how animated you get mid-match.

Part of the Sensei 310's low weight is the fact it's a small mouse. If you're a dyed in the wool palm-grip gamer that might not sit too well with you, but the design is just as comfortable for the palmers as well as claw-grippers.

