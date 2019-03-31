Why PC gaming?
If you're completely new to PC gaming, or just need a reminder of the platform's many virtues, head to Evan's ode to our favorite hobby.
We're proud to present, in partnership with Razer, The Complete Guide to PC Gaming, a series of guides, how-tos, and deep dives into PC gaming's core concepts. Over the coming months, we'll be covering everything from the basics of maintaining a clean and healthy system to more complex subjects such as overclocking, modding, and custom liquid cooling. Our goal is to build a one-stop shop for all PC gamers, whether you're a veteran of the platform or you can barely tell a CPU from an SSD.
Many of the topics will pertain to the thing most central to PC gaming itself—the PC—but we'll also be diving into non-hardware topics such as a guide to every PC gaming genre, what you need to know about different retailers, and how to take great-looking PC screenshots. There's much more to come, and it's all being made possible by Razer, which stepped up to support this months-long project.
Getting started
The best PC games right now
Don't know what to play? These are the games you should check out first.
- Where to buy PC games
- Tip and tricks for getting the most out of Steam
- The best PC gaming communities
- How to play PC games on your TV
- How to find and install PC game mods
- PC graphics options explained
PC building 101
How to build a gaming PC
Starting from scratch? Check out our comprehensive article on building a gaming PC, and watch the video below to see how we install each component.
Nvidia vs AMD: Which is truly better?
The argument has consumed forums for eons. Here are the facts about the two biggest GPU designers.
Guide to monitor technology: resolutions, panel types, refresh rates
How do you know which display to buy? Here's the skinny on monitors.
- A visual guide to PC parts
- PC hardware terms explained and demystified
- What every port on your PC is for
- Build guide: the best parts for a custom gaming PC
- Should I buy a warranty for my PC components?
- What are the differences between monitor panel types?
Overclocking
How to overclock Intel CPUs
How to overclock an AMD Ryzen CPU
How to overclock your graphics card