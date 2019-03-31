Why PC gaming? If you're completely new to PC gaming, or just need a reminder of the platform's many virtues, head to Evan's ode to our favorite hobby.

We're proud to present, in partnership with Razer, The Complete Guide to PC Gaming, a series of guides, how-tos, and deep dives into PC gaming's core concepts. Over the coming months, we'll be covering everything from the basics of maintaining a clean and healthy system to more complex subjects such as overclocking, modding, and custom liquid cooling. Our goal is to build a one-stop shop for all PC gamers, whether you're a veteran of the platform or you can barely tell a CPU from an SSD.

Many of the topics will pertain to the thing most central to PC gaming itself—the PC—but we'll also be diving into non-hardware topics such as a guide to every PC gaming genre, what you need to know about different retailers, and how to take great-looking PC screenshots. There's much more to come, and it's all being made possible by Razer, which stepped up to support this months-long project.

Getting started

The best PC games right now

Don't know what to play? These are the games you should check out first.

PC building 101

How to build a gaming PC

Starting from scratch? Check out our comprehensive article on building a gaming PC, and watch the video below to see how we install each component.

Nvidia vs AMD: Which is truly better?

The argument has consumed forums for eons. Here are the facts about the two biggest GPU designers.

Guide to monitor technology: resolutions, panel types, refresh rates

How do you know which display to buy? Here's the skinny on monitors.

Overclocking

How to overclock Intel CPUs

How to overclock an AMD Ryzen CPU

How to overclock your graphics card

Troubleshooting and maintenance