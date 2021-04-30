Everything we know about Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Kazuha is rumored to be the next character coming to the game (besides Eula in late May) as part of the future 1.6 update. He’s a wandering swordsman from the Inazuma region who carries secrets buried deep within his heart. Naturally since the following guide is based on leaks, know that it's all subject to change, however.

Kiryu Kazuha is also the first five-star Anemo character since Xiao and deals heavy elemental damage. Unlike previous leaked characters, it looks as if you won’t be able to farm Kazuha materials anytime soon: Half the Kazuha materials come from Inazuma-specific bosses and enemies, and naturally, you can’t access them yet. What you can do is plan ahead and figure out how Kazuha fits with the rest of your team. And with this theorycrafted Genshin Impact Kazuha build guide, is what I'm here for.

Banner

Genshin Impact Kazuha banner: What we know

Given Kazuha’s Inazuma connections and the growing evidence that miHoYo will add Inazuma soon, it’s likely the Kazuha banner will happen sometime in Genshin Impact's upcoming 1.6 update.

Which half of the update is less certain, though miHoYo’s previous character release pattern points to the Kazuha banner taking place in its second half. Genshin Impact 1.5 began April 28. Assuming it lasts the usual six weeks, Genshin 1.6 should start around June 9.

Overview

Genshin Impact Kazuha: An overview

Kazuha is a ronin, a wandering samurai from Inazuma with no affiliations to any lord or leader. His leaked character description from Honey Hunter describes Kazuha as a "gentle and carefree" person hiding a good many burdens deep in his soul.

Kazuha’s attack makes him weaker than Xiao and Eula, but stronger than Zhongli. However, it seems raw attack won’t be Kazuha’s biggest strength anyway, as he wields a multi-layered set of elemental abilities that make him perfect for offense and support.

Normal Attacks: Garyu Bladework

Normal attack: Perform up to five consecutive strikes

Perform up to five consecutive strikes Charged attack: Consumes a set amount of stamina to unleash two powerful sword strikes

Consumes a set amount of stamina to unleash two powerful sword strikes Plunging attack: Plunges from mid-air, damaging any foes in the way and dealing AoE damage on impact

Plunges from mid-air, damaging any foes in the way and dealing AoE damage on impact Ranran Haishi plunging attack: Triggered by Kazuha’s Elemental Skill Chihayafuru. Turns plunge attack damage into Anemo damage and creates a wind vacuum that draws nearby enemies closer

Elemental Skill: Chihayafuru

Kazuha’s Elemental skill has two forms, a basic form activated by pressing the skill button and a more powerful one activated by holding the skill button.

Press: Creates an Anemo vacuum that pulls opponents in before launching them away and dealing AoE damage. The launch pushes Kazuha into the air. Initiating a plunge attack within 10 seconds of using the skill activates Ranran Haishi, and this can be done from mid-air.

Creates an Anemo vacuum that pulls opponents in before launching them away and dealing AoE damage. The launch pushes Kazuha into the air. Initiating a plunge attack within 10 seconds of using the skill activates Ranran Haishi, and this can be done from mid-air. Hold: Same attack, but charges the vortex to deal more damage

Elemental Burst: Manyou no Ittou

Kazuha dashes forward and delivers a powerful Anemo strike that deals AoE damage and generates Ruka Akino, a field that deals additional Anemo damage at set intervals.

If enemies are afflicted with Pyro, Hydro, Electro, or Cryo, Manyou no Ittou deals additional damage of that elemental type.

Passives

Matsukaze Karyuu: Decreases sprint stamina consumption by 20% for the party. Cannot be stacked with other, similar passives.

Decreases sprint stamina consumption by 20% for the party. Cannot be stacked with other, similar passives. Weathering Blade: If Chihayafuru connects with enemies afflicted with any other element, it deals 200% damage of that same element in plunging damage.

If Chihayafuru connects with enemies afflicted with any other element, it deals 200% damage of that same element in plunging damage. Windsong Poetics: When Kazuha triggers a Swirl effect, it increases party member Elemental damage by 0.03% for every point of Kazuha’s Elemental Mastery. This can stack with other, similar effects.

Constellations

Senzan Kouhen: Decreases Chihayafuru’s cooldown time by 10%. Activating Kazuha’s Elemental Burst resets the cooldown timer.

Decreases Chihayafuru’s cooldown time by 10%. Activating Kazuha’s Elemental Burst resets the cooldown timer. Yamaarashi Zansin: The Ruka Akino field increases Elemental Mastery for Kazuha and all party members in the field by 200. This won’t stack with other Elemental Mastery effects.

The Ruka Akino field increases Elemental Mastery for Kazuha and all party members in the field by 200. This won’t stack with other Elemental Mastery effects. Fuushuu Kitan: Increases Chihayafuru’s level by three with a maximum of 15.

Increases Chihayafuru’s level by three with a maximum of 15. Oozora Genpou: When Kazuha’s Elemental Energy is below 45, Chihayafuru regenerates three energy (press) or four energy (hold). Gliding will regenerate two Energy.

When Kazuha’s Elemental Energy is below 45, Chihayafuru regenerates three energy (press) or four energy (hold). Gliding will regenerate two Energy. Bansei no Shuu: Increases Manyou no Ittou’s level by three with a maximum of 15

Increases Manyou no Ittou’s level by three with a maximum of 15 Ketsuseki Haku: Using Kazuha’s Elemental Skill or Burst increases his Anemo power. Each point of Elemental Mastery will increase all Kazuha’s normal attacks and Ranran Haishi by 0.2%

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo/Dimbreath)

Genshin Impact Kazuha Ascension materials

The Kazuha materials for leveling up revolve around two new items found only in Inazuma: Sea Ganoderma and Maguu Kishin. There’s no hint yet where either item might be, though it would make sense if Sea Ganoderma is a coastal item.

Maguu Kishin’s in-game description (thanks Honey Hunter) mentions it powers a machine, so it’s possible Inazuma is home to a new Ruin Guard enemy. The other materials are standard Vayuda items, from Stormterror or the Anemo Hypostasis, and Insignia items from Treasure Hoarders.

Level 20

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

3 Sea Ganoderma

3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

20,000 Mora

Level 40

3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

2 Maguu Kishin

10 Sea Ganoderma

15 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

40,000 Mora

Level 50

6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

4 Maguu Kishin

20 Sea Ganoderma

12 Silver Raven Insignia

60,000 Mora

Level 60

3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

8 Maguu Kishin

30 Sea Ganoderma

18 Silver Raven Insignia

80,000 Mora

Level 70

6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

12 Maguu Kishin

45 Sea Ganoderma

12 Golden Raven Insignia

100,000 Mora

Level 80

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

20 Maguu Kishin

60 Sea Ganoderma

24 Golden Raven Insignia

120,000 Mora

Talent materials

Genshin Impact Kazuha talent materials

Kazua’s talent materials are your standard Diligence-series items from Taishan Mansion near Jueyun Karst in Liyue on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. You’ll need more Insignias, too.

Later levels require an item introduced in 1.5, the Gilded Scale. You can only get these from defeating Azhdaha when it’s level 70 or higher.

Level 2

3 Teachings of Diligence

6 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

12,500 Mora

Level 3

2 Guide to Diligence

3 Silver Raven Insignia

17,500 Mora

Level 4

4 Guide to Diligence

4 Silver Raven Insignia

25,000 Mora

Level 5

6 Guide to Diligence

6 Silver Raven Insignia

30,000 Mora

Level 6

9 Guide to Diligence

9 Silver Raven Insignia

37,500 Mora

Level 7

4 Philosophies of Diligence

4 Golden Raven Insignia

1 Gilded Scale

120,000 Mora

Level 8

6 Philosophies of Diligence

6 Golden Raven Insignia

1 Gilded Scale

260,000 Mora

Level 9

12 Philosophies of Diligence

9 Golden Raven Insignia

2 Gilded Scale

450,000 Mora

Level 10

16 Philosophies of Diligence

12 Golden Raven Insignia

2 Gilded Scale

120,000 Mora

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora

Builds

(Image credit: miHoYo/Dimbreath)

The best Genshin Impact Kazuha build

You get the most out of Kazuha by focusing on his Elemental Mastery—without upgrading Constellations—or by increasing his attack as much as possible. This first build does both.

Build 1

Weapon: Boreas Precocity, aka Freedom-Sworn Sword

Some leakers found evidence of a new sword intended as the best Kazuha weapon, similar to the Staff of Homa for Hu Tao. It’s the Freedom-Sworn Sword, a five-star weapon that grants 10% increased attack with its passive ability and has a potent Elemental Mastery boost for its secondary stat.

Triggering an Elemental Reaction while using the sword generates a Sigil of Rebellion. Once you have two, they’re automatically consumed and increase damage of all normal attacks by 16% and overall attack by 20%.

The four-star Iron Sting is a suitable alternative. It also has Elemental Mastery as a secondary stat and increases attack by 6-12% every time the wielder deals Elemental damage.

Artifacts: Pale Flame

The new artifact set Pale Flame is ideal for Kazuha. The 2-piece bonus increases attack by 25%, but the 4-piece set is even better. Causing damage with Elemental Skills increases the user’s attack by 9%. The effect stacks twice, and when that happens, it doubles the 2-piece bonus effect.

You’ll find Pale Flame as drops in the four- and five-star versions of the Ridge Watch Domain.

If you can’t get a full set of four, the much more common Instructor set is a good complement. The 2-piece bonus boosts Elemental Mastery by 80.

Build 2

The second build foregoes Elemental damage in favor of maximizing Kazuha’s attack by working in conjunction with his Elemental skills.

Weapon: Aquila Favonia

Aquila Favonia is another five-star sword, but this one emphasizes drastic attack increases. The secondary stat boosts physical damage by 9%, while the passive, Falcon’s Defiance, fits perfectly with Kazuha’s Elemental abilities.

Both abilities put Kazuha near enemies and risk him taking damage. Falcon’s Defiance increases attack by 20-40% every time the wielder takes damage (at 15 second intervals). It also regenerates HP equal to 100% of the user’s attack, then deals additional damage equal to 200-320% of the user’s attack.

Blackcliff Longsword is a four-star alternative that also prioritizes raw power. The secondary stat boosts the wielder’s critical rate by 8%, but the passive is what makes Blackcliff stand out. Defeating enemies increases the user’s attack by 12-24% for 30 seconds and can stack three times.

Artifacts: Martial Artist

This set is simple, but effective. The 2-piece bonus increases normal and charged attack power by 15%, while the 4-piece bonus boosts attack by a further 25% after the user lands an Elemental Skill hit. You’ll find these in Ridge Watch and the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula.

The 2-piece Brave Heart bonus fits well with Martial Artist, as it increases all attack by 18%. This set is in Ridge Watch too, as well as Domain of Guyun.