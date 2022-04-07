Get £40 off this Corsair PC bundle with RTX 3070 Ti

Graphics cards were hit especially hard during the chip shortage and pandemic, and while the prices for some of the best cards around are coming down (opens in new tab), it can still be battle to catch that purchase with availability. Thanks to the shortages, prebuilds and bundles have been more popular than ever, and many are pretty decent.

Right now, one such bundle is on sale for Corsair fans out there. The RTX 3070 Ti Builders Bundle (opens in new tab) is a sleek looking collection of kit. It features an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition GPU inside the little brother to the ultra premium Corsair iCUE 5000T case we reviewed (opens in new tab), the Corsair iCUE 5000X.

There's also an RM white series 850 Watt modular power supply unit, three iCUE 120mm magnetic levitation fans, and an iCUE H150i Elite Capellix liquid CPU cooler. Having everything be iCUE should make for a very cool RGB Setup (opens in new tab). However, this means you're still going to need to source some important parts like a motherboard and CPU, not to mention storage and RAM.

If you want to keep it all within the family, you can even use the Corsair specific parts picker (opens in new tab) to help you make those choices. If you're looking for a somewhat more objective opinion you can always check out our guides. We have lists for the best gaming motherboards, CPUs, SSDs, RAM, and all sorts to help you complete this build. But it's always good to double check that compatibility before making any purchases.

(opens in new tab) RTX 3070 Ti Builders Bundle | NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition | iCUE 5000X RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower | iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler | £1089.93 £1049,00 GBP at Corsair (save £40) (opens in new tab)

This bundle may be one of the easiest ways to get your hands on a RTX 3070 Ti complete with some extra swag to complete your build. Just don't forget, this isn't a complete build and still needs some pretty vital pieces to complete the set.

Ultimately, this deal is only £40 GPB off, but it still seems like a very decent selection of parts for the price, and every little bit counts. Especially if you're on the hunt for a decent personal GPU.

Though to be fair, if you can hold out on that new PC purchase for a little bit it could be well worth it. Experts are seeing signs of hope that gaming stock woes will soon ease (opens in new tab), and new graphics cards are coming from all the top brands including Intel's new Arc cards (opens in new tab).

If you can't wait, but this Corsair bundle doesn't quite meet your needs, check out some of the best cheap prebuilt gaming PCs currently available (opens in new tab).