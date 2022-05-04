Everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.7

Looking for more info on the Genshin Impact 2.7 update? There's not a lot to go on right now, and we're unlikely to get more details until the 2.7 livestream. We do, however, have a good idea of which new Genshin Impact character banners will arrive with the next version.

We've all become used to miHoYo's regular updates, with each Genshin Impact version lasting roughly six weeks and including new character banners, events, and quests. So it was certainly surprising when miHoYo announced the delay . I'll update this guide as soon as we have more information but for now, here's what we know about Genshin Impact 2.7.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 was expected to arrive on May 11, but miHoYo has announced that the next update is delayed indefinitely. This is due to the Covid-19 restrictions that are in place in Shanghai, in which the developer is based.

Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FiiGQyJO1GApril 29, 2022

Who are the new Genshin Impact 2.7 characters?

The upcoming Genshin Impact banners haven't been officially confirmed, but it's almost certain the 2.7 update will see the arrival of both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

Yelan is a five-star, Hydro archer and first appeared in Teyvat during the 2.6 update. We don't know much about her, other than she claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs in Liyue. Kuki Shinobu, on the other hand, is a four-star Electro sword-wielder and the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang in Inazuma, alongside Arataki Itto.

Genshin Impact 2.7: What to expect

It's unlikely that we'll see any new regions in the 2.7 update, as the Chasm area was added so recently. Most likely, quests and events will centre around the new area, though Kuki Shinobu's links with Inazuma suggest that we may return to that region at some point during the update.