Fortnite shop update: the newest skin is a cop

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's newest skin is totally a cop, and I suppose I guess I have no room to crack wise considering I play D.Va in Overwatch with her law enforcement outfit.

The Bravo Leader sports all the fixings of a Hollywood cop, some kind of special forces iteration, including multiple gun holsters attached to his legs, a gas mask, as many shoulder pads and chest belts as a Final Fantasy character, and a backwards cap to show he lives on the edge. That power fantasy will run you 1,200 V-Bucks.

Also new in the shop, for 500 V-Bucks are the "Tac Bats," which aren't combat mammals, but in fact tactical batons. Weird!

These skins don't quite gel with the otherwise cartoonish vibes of Fortnite, but if you'd rather look like a government operative than a dog in a hoodie, Epic's got you.

