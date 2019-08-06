The Fortnite Level Headed missions are arguably Season 10's most straightforward. All you have to do is play more Fortnite and reach different levels in the battle pass. We've laid out what levels you need to hit and what each mission rewards you with, just in case you want to see what you're working for (when you should be working).
Fortnite Level Headed missions and rewards
Reach level 10
Reward: The hoodie style for Catalyst
Reach level 15
Reward: Crimson style for X-Lord
Reach level 20
Reward: Hoodie style for Tilted Teknique
Reach level 25
Reward: Dabstand emote
Reach level 30
Reward: Overcoat style for Catalyst
Reach level 35
Reward: Scavenger style for X-Lord
Reach level 40
Reward: Flair style for Yond3r
Reach level 45
Reward: Featherweight emote
Reach level 50
Reward: Disco style option for Sparkle Supreme
Reach level 55
Reward: Overcharged style option for Catalyst
Reach level 60
Reward: Eternal style option for Eternal Voyager
Reach level 65
Reward: Origin style option for Ultima Knight
If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite creative codes for players wanting to escape the drudgery of battle royale. If you're diving back into battle royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the Season 10 patch notes.