The Fortnite Level Headed missions are arguably Season 10's most straightforward. All you have to do is play more Fortnite and reach different levels in the battle pass. We've laid out what levels you need to hit and what each mission rewards you with, just in case you want to see what you're working for (when you should be working).

Fortnite Level Headed missions and rewards

Reach level 10

Reward: The hoodie style for Catalyst

Reach level 15

Reward: Crimson style for X-Lord

Reach level 20

Reward: Hoodie style for Tilted Teknique

Reach level 25

Reward: Dabstand emote

Reach level 30

Reward: Overcoat style for Catalyst

Reach level 35

Reward: Scavenger style for X-Lord

Reach level 40

Reward: Flair style for Yond3r

Reach level 45

Reward: Featherweight emote

Reach level 50

Reward: Disco style option for Sparkle Supreme

Reach level 55

Reward: Overcharged style option for Catalyst

Reach level 60

Reward: Eternal style option for Eternal Voyager

Reach level 65

Reward: Origin style option for Ultima Knight

