Fortnite Rumble Royale missions: every challenge and reward

By

The more, the merrier.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Rumble Royale mission rewards will net you a fancy new pair of harvesting "Fang Saws" as well as a new style for the X-Lord skin, but it's going to take some work to get there.

Thankfully, you've got us, and we've listed out every challenge, as well as every available prestige mission challenge for easy reference. 

Fortnite Rumble Royale missions

Obviously, remember that any of these challenges will only work in the team rumble mode. You'll have to finish challenges higher on the list to unlock ones lower down. 

Most challenges are fairly simple and easy to complete through pure attrition. Just keep playing and you'll finish most of the normal missions without trouble. 

MissionRequirement
Play matches of Team Rumble with at least one elimination5 total
Win a match of Team Rumble3 total
Assist teammates with eliminations in Team Rumble20 total
Build structures with the X-Lord Outfit in Team Rumble200 total
Damage opponents in a single match of Team Rumble500 total
Eliminate opponents less than 5m away in Team Rumble5 total
Search Supply Drops in Team Rumble5 total
Fortnite Rumble Royale Prestige missions

Prestige missions require a bit more focus, but you'll likely take care of them through attrition as well. Just make sure you're wearing the X-Lord outfit when necessary. 

MissionRequirement
Eliminate opponents in a single match of Team Rumble3 total
Eliminate opponents father than 100m away in Team Rumble3 total
Assist teammates with eliminations in a single match of Team Rumble5 total
Deal damage to different opponents without respawning in Team Rumble3 total
Search Chests with the X-Lord outfit in Team Rumble20 total
Headshot damage in Team Rumble1,000 total
Search Supply drops in a single match of Team Rumble3 total

Fortnite Rumble Royale mission rewards

Complete all Rumble Royale battle pass challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Complete all Rumble Royale prestige challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)
