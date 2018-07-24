Where to find all 10 cakes for Fortnite's birthday challenge

It's officially been one year since Fortnite launched into Early Access, and even though Battle Royale came a few months later, Epic is giving everyone cause for celebration with a fresh set of birthday-themed challenges. One birthday challenge requires you to dance in front of 10 birthday cakes scattered around the map, and while they're not too hard to miss, finding them all without getting blown to bits can be a challenge.

To save you time wandering to satiate your sweet tooth, our friends at GamesRadar mapped each cake location for easy eatin—er, dancing. Check the map below for general cake locations, and watch the video above to find out exactly where each cake is.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.