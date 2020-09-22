Rocket League and Fortnite collide in crossover events starting this weekend

Rocket League is moving to the Epic Games Store and going free-to-play tomorrow. It's a move that could bring in a lot of new players, but it's also ruffled the feathers of some current carball enthusiasts who don't want to make an Epic Games account to keep playing.

To mark the transition, it's getting a crossover with another free-to-play Epic game, Fortnite, kicking off this weekend in both games.

The Llama-Rama crossover will let you unlock themed rewards in Rocket League and Fortnite by completing five Rocket League challenges. Here's everything you can unlock, and what you'll need to do to get your hands on the loot:

Challenge 1: Llamas, Start Your Engines

Rocket League challenge: Play an online match in any playlist

Rocket League reward: Llama flyer antenna

Fortnite reward: Rocket League spray

Challenge 2: Flagged For Victory

Rocket League challenge: Win two online matches in casual with the llama antenna

Rocket League reward: Top llama topper

Fortnite reward: Holodata drop contrail

Challenge 3: Top of the World

Rocket League challenge: Get five goals, saves, or assists with the llama topper

Rocket League reward: Loot llama octane decal

Fortnite Reward: Rocket Groove music track

Challenge 4: An Epic Endeavor

Rocket League challenge: Win five online matches in any playlist with the llama decal (octane)

Rocket League reward: Llama wheels

Fortnite reward: Rocket League emoticon

Challenge 5: Llama Legend

Rocket League challenge: Get MVP in any online match with the llama wheels

Rocket League reward: Battle bus + battle balloon antenna, battle bus wheels, and battle bus engine audio

Fortnite reward: Octane RL backbling + style variant

Musician DJ Slushii, who I'm informed is a "Rocket League fan-favourite", will also be putting on an in-game Fortnite concert to close out the Fortnite Presents: Spotlight series. If you, like me, are 1,000 years old, you might not know who this is, but if you play Rocket League your ears will at least be familiar with one of his tracks, LUV U NEED U, which features on the in-game soundtrack.

DJ Slushii's performance begins on September 26 at 10 pm BST/5 pm EDT/2 pm PDT, beginning the Llama-Rama crossover.

Rocket League developer Psyonix was acquired by Epic back in 2019, so this has been a long time coming. Some players have been vocally opposed to Epic's involvement from the start, and the recent update that required all players to create an Epic Games account was accompanied by a significant spike in negative Steam reviews. Despite the extra hurdle, existing players will continue to be able to play via Steam, though new PC players will only be able to download it via the Epic Games Store.

On the plus side, you can connect your existing account with an Epic Games account and take advantage of cross-platform progression. It's been a requested feature since launch, so it might make some of the other changes easier to swallow.

The Llama-Rama crossover will run from September 26 through October 12.