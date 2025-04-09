Final Fantasy 14 Hatching Tide 2025—This year's Eorzean egg event rewards a new Fashion Accessory

It's once again time for another Final Fantasy 14 seasonal event, kicking off whatever in-universe lore reason there is for an Eorzean equivalent of Easter. Something, something, a vision of prophetic heroes sitting on top of eggs, something. Now Jihli Aliapoh and her buddies need help decorating.

The Final Fantasy 14 Hatching Tide 2025 event begins today, April 9, and runs until Thursday, April 24, at 7:59 am PDT. It's another short one, so here's the quick and easy rundown on where to begin this year's egg-themed celebration and claim your flashy new parasol.

Where do you start the Hatching Tide FF14 quest?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Hatching Tide questline begins in Old Gridania (X:10.2, Y:9.4). With your level 15 or higher character, speak to Jihli Aliapoh, and she'll get you started with the In Pursuit of Eggcellence quest.

Hatching Tide 2025 Steps

Begin In Pursuit of Eggcellence by speaking to Jihli Aliapoh

Find the Burly Merchant in Old Gridania (X: 14.6, Y:8.9)

Head to the Leatherworkers' Guild in Old Gridania and speak to Geva

Speak to Beatin at the Carpenters' Guild

Find Nonotta in Old Gridania (X: 11.4, Y:11.2)

Speak to Jihli again for the second quest, Eggceeding Expectations

Jihli asks you take her to three locations in Old Gridania to chat with egg enthusiasts (X:14.5, Y:9.3) (X:14.4, Y:8.7) (X:14.1, Y:8.1)

Return to the front of Gridania's market once more, then speak to Jihli for the parasol

Hatching Tide is only two quests long and only took me about 20 minutes to finish (cutscenes and all), so it's an easy one to breeze through and claim your rewards.

The Archon Egg Parasol and other Hatching Tide rewards

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Archon Egg Parasol is your reward for completing Eggceeding Expectations; simple as that. The second quest also gives the Problem Parasolved achievement.

The Fashion Accessory isn't quite as impressive as last year's Peatie Horn, but since that celebration fused both the Hatching Tide and Little Ladies' Day together, I reckon they had more reason to go all out. Once you're done with the quest, the nearby vendor also has limited goodies. Well, they're just the usual party favor-style poppers (no furniture), but it's worth noting for the folks who collect everything.

Egg Advocate, located in Old Gridania (X:10.2, Y:9,1).