E3 round-up: day two

I know your type. You're the type who likes footage of PC games edited into montages. You're the type who likes to know games months before release. You even like looking at high-res screenshots. I do too.
Hey. Take my hand. Walk with me friend. I will lead you through the jump to a magical place where the latest E3 PC info lies. You'll also find a bonus article from Graham on what E3 should be like.
- The lacklustre Microsoft and Sony conferences inspired Graham to share his thoughts on the E3 conference PC gamers deserve.
- Free-to-play, CryEngine 3-powered WARFACE has a new trailer . It uses italics to emphasise things.
- And so has Crysis 3! There's a slo-mo nano bow involved so you should probably watch .
- New Assassin's Creed 3 screenshots have also emerged from L.A.
- FIFA 13 IN GUN FREE TRAILER SHOCKER.
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist footage has also landed. Sam is pissed.
- Nadeo are finally showing off Shootmania with some fresh screens . They're a bit odd, tbh.
- We also have some Battlefield 3 Armored Kill shots . Don't click if you're offended by explosions.
- The Razer Artemis will probably end up extremely expensive. But it's awesome regardless.
- LotRO: Riders of Rohan is due to arrive September 5th. We have footage of that too.
- War of the Roses is a medieval multiplayer deathmatch game. Watch it in action.
- The Elder Scrolls Online will feature three factions. Get the scoop here .
- Star Wars 1313 is already running on a "high-end" PC. Hmm.
- Fresh Elder Scrolls V: Dawnguard screenshots show Vampire Lords, crossbows and castles.
- The new Planetside 2 trailer will get you even more hyped. Don't forget to read Evan's hands-on verdict too.
- Miner Wars 2081 appears to do exactly what it says on the tin.
- We've got a release date for Magic The Gathering 2013 . It's probably sooner than you think.
- Techland have announced a sequel to Dead Island . Details will emerge at a later date.
- Company of Heroes 2 will feature engineers ! And flames!
- We've got fresh Dishonored screenshots . STABBY!
There's still loads to come from the show including interviews, previews and (almost definitely) more trailers and screenshots, so keep checking back for more.