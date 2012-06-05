Popular

Fifa 13 E3 trailer goes pow, woosh, boooong, also features football

By

I don't know much about football, but I do know that kicking one makes a 'bhuwhack' noise. I don't know much about running, but I can tell you that it makes a kind of 'thub thub thub thub wheeze' sound. I happen to know a lot about falling over, so I can definitely tell you that it sounds like 'erp-topple-crunch.'

According to the E3 trailer for Fifa 13, however, all of these actions make this noise: 'boooowoosh'. It's like every action made by a footballer is accompanied by a tiny spaceship leaving hyperspace. Oh my. I think I might have just become interested in football.

On show are the new ball control and tactical free kick mechanics that Tom talked about in his preview . The updated impact engine is also looking very nice, and will reportedly result in less unsolicited goal-line cuddling. See below for eleven new screenshots.

