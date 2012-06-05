Assassin's Creed 3 screenshots show dangling, accidental friend-stabbing, chasing, loitering

In addition to the trailer and sizable chunk of in-game footage on show at the Ubisoft presentation yesterday, a handful of new Assassin's Creed 3 shots have tentatively crept towards our fortifications.

I was just having a cup of tea, and then suddenly I was being chased through town by some screenshots in a white hoodie with a tomahawk! Now I'm dead. Oh well.

Two of the new shots show environments we saw in the live demo, but the others offer a further peak at the new Assassin's Creed's urban environments. If they can get Redcoats to say "sorry!" to each other when Connor does that bayonet-redirect double-takedown thing, then they'll at least be doing justice to the British national character. Click through for the screenshots.

Of the sequels we knew were going to be at E3 this year, Assassin's Creed 3 seems to be making a strong impression. I was impressed by the fluid traversal and new facial animations on show yesterday. What about you, readers? Pleased with what you've seen so far?