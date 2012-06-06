Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 to be summoned June 20th

Wizards of the Coast have announced that the latest entry in the Duels of the Planeswalkers series, a digitized version of their highly successful Magic: the Gathering collectible card game, will be released on June 20th for the PC on Steam. The 2013 edition features all new decks, including new cards from Magic's 2013 core set. Check out the trailer below.

Aside from new decks, DoP 2013 will feature an updated multiplayer mode, a redesigned deck manager, and what the press release describes as "puzzling challenges." Now if only they could figure out how to simulate that new card smell.