War of the Roses E3 trailer features arrows to the face, visually-impairing headwear

War of the Roses, the medieval multiplayer deathmatch game that is looking to bring viable melee combat to a mode mostly dominated by shooters, rolled out a new trailer for E3. Will they finally be able to pull off fun, interesting swordplay in a first-person, competitive multiplayer environment? And more importantly, how did the Yorks and Lancasters ever see out of those ridiculous helmets? An enigma that may be lost to the pages of history.

