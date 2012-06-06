Popular

Dishonored screenshots wield pistols, blades and rats

By

Dishonored - showdown

There's a bit of Bioshock in the abilities of Dishonored protagonist, Corvo. These new E3 screenshots show a few of them, including a telekinetic power that sends enemies sprawling backwards, and another that commands a horde of rats to swarm a foe. You can see these in motion in the recent Dishonored trailer . The screenshots also give us a better look at the exaggerated, caricature style that Arkane are applying to the citizens of Dunwall, but can you guess which one is the mad scientist?

Tom Senior

