Control is coming to Steam this month with both expansions and a lower price

Control came out in the summer of 2019, and it was fantastic. It was also an Epic Games Store exclusive, and despite how far the store has come (and all those free games), that's still a problem for some PC gamers. That won't be an issue for much longer, though, as Remedy and 505 announced today that Jesse's big adventure through a multi-dimensional weirdscape will finally arrive on Steam on August 27.

The Steam release will be the Control Ultimate Edition, which will include the base game, all previously-released updates including Expeditions and photo mode, and both expansions: Foundation, which came out in March (and, sorry to say, did not wow us), and AWE. The latter is the Alan Wake Expansion (although I don't think that's what AWE is technically supposed to stand for), which will go live on the same day as the Steam launch.

I'm not one to get hung up on favoring one digital storefront over another—my ass remains firmly planted regardless of where I do my online shopping—but it does appear that those who waited will get a pretty sweet deal for their patience. Control on the Epic Games Store is currently $60, while The Foundation DLC is $15 and we assume AWE will be the same. The Steam page doesn't currently list a price, but the announcement says that Control Ultimate Edition will go for $40/£30. That's less than half the regular purchase price on EGS, unless it goes on sale there after the Steam launch.

Speaking of AWE, Remedy creative director Sam Lake will show off a chunk of the expansion tomorrow in a livestream on Twitch, beginning at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.