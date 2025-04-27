Steam trains and ships, coming to city builder Workers & Resources as a new DLC rolls the start date back to 1930

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic - Early Start - Release Date Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Outrageously hardcore city builder Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic is set to drop its first post-release expansion next month, with the Early Start DLC to roll back the 1960 start time to the era of rapid industrialization in the Eastern bloc: the 1930s.

The expansion will introduce over 90 new vehicles, including variants, with both Soviet and Western designs for era-appropriate locomotives, traincars, trams, trucks, buses, aircraft, ships, and more. Many of these ships will be steam-powered, which means taking into account the logistics of coal use: Stations and ports will have to be supplied with coal in order to keep those engines chugging along.

Will there be steam whistles? God willing.

The new era will also have new kinds of buildings and require you to invent some foundational technologies that you'd otherwise start with. Bricks, for example, are going to be vital for constructing earlier styles of residential and infrastructure buildings before concrete-and-steel Brutalism or Soviet Modernism are invented.

Workers & Resources is one of the most detailed, and most unique, city builders you can play nowadays. It's a game about centralized economic planning that requires you to locally produce or import every single ton of steel, traincar, or truck, and to build up construction infrastructure so you can lay down the tracks and roads that make your republic thrive.

The expansion will include two new maps, Moscow and St. Petersburg, for you to build up from the early start date.

You can find the Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic - Early Start expansion on Steam, where it will release on May 22.