After a disappointing sequel and a cancelled remake, the original Fear Effect is coming to PC 'for the first time ever'

I have fond memories of the original Fear Effect despite never actually owning it. It's one of those games that I enjoyed vicariously by reading about it in magazines, at a time when coveting games was sometimes the closest you'd ever get to actually playing them. It's a phenomenon that probably isn't exclusive to the pre-digital distribution age, but it was certainly more common when games were less readily available.

Anyway, it looks like I might finally be able to play Fear Effect for myself soon, as it's coming to PC "for the first time ever" 25 years on from its original release.

According to Fear Effect's shiny new Steam page, the rerelease is being published by Limited Run Games. It looks like this will be a straightforward rerelease, as the page mainly lists the game's core features, with no hints of a remaster or other modernisations.

At the time, Fear Effect stood out thanks to its cel-shaded style and flashy cinematics, making it one of the best-looking games around at the turn of the millennium. While it's fair to say this is no longer the case, having rewatched the trailer on the Steam page, the art style holds up pretty darned well. Obviously, I can't comment on how Fear Effect played, but I recall the general consensus being that it was a decent action adventure, if not quite a great one.

Fear Effect | LRG3 Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I hope that Fear Effect can hold its own in 2025, though, because the series' history on PC is otherwise fairly torrid. A remake of the original Fear Effect, titled Fear Effect Reinvented, was announced in 2017, aiming to reinterpret the fixed-camera original as a third-person shooter à la Resident Evil 4. But this never saw the light of day. Weirdly, its cancellation was never formally announced, but it was confirmed by developer Forever Entertainment via its Discord in 2023.

That leaves us PC gamers with Fear Effect Sedna, the third game in the series, released in 2018. Developed by French outlet Sushee, this reworked Fear Effect as an isometric stealth action game. Sadly, it was pretty universally disliked, garnering a 'Mixed' rating on Steam with 44% positive reviews.

There's no set date for the Fear Effect rerelease—Steam simply says that it's "Coming soon". Let's hope a more definitive launch arrives in short order, and that it doesn't share the same fate as its reinvented overhaul.