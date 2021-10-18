Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals 2021: mechanical switches for less

Early Black Friday keyboard and mouse deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Keyboard deals

2. Mouse deals

This shopping season may be a good one for Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals, as we expect to find these two key PC gaming accessories coming down in price throughout November. That's great news if you're not yet cosying up to a keyboard or mouse with mechanical switches, or you're looking for that perfect gift for the PC gamer in your life.

Gaming keyboards make great gifts, and so do gaming mice. These things can be quite pricey when combined with the cost of a gaming PC in 2021, which may see some PC gamers stick with older peripherals for longer. But there are benefits to newer, modern gaming keyboards, such as incredible reliability—mechanical keyboards will outlive most other components—accuracy; responsiveness; and value for money, in the long run.

That's why we make such a fuss over PC peripherals at PC Gamer, and strive to test as many as we can get our hands on. So with those opinions in the backs of our brains, as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you'll start to find the best deals on gaming keyboards and gaming mice that are actually worth your money listed below. Oh, and some snazzy office ones, too.

And in the meantime, our deal bots are scouring the web for early Black Friday deals using lists we've put together of worthy keyboards. That way you get the best price that either man or machine is able to dig up.

When will Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals start to appear? Gaming keyboards and mice tend to go on sale regularly throughout the year, so it wouldn't be too strange for you to find some great prices even today. That said, the month of November has become something on an unofficial Black Friday event for the full duration, so that's when you'll probably see the best Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals begin in earnest.

What should I look out for in a Black Friday gaming keyboard or mouse? For starters, most of the top gaming keyboards use mechanical switches, and so too do the top gaming mice, for that matter. These differ from the usual membrane construction you'll find on cheaper keyboards, and that means greater responsiveness, reliability, and generally a nicer feel. Beyond that, gaming keyboards offer plenty of nice-to-have features, such as RGB lighting, media control keys, macro keys, USB passthrough, wireless connectivity, and much more. When it comes to gaming mice, you're looking more at the sensor that tracks your movements on your mouse pad. A good sensor will offer zero acceleration, track you accurately, and be able to withstand you throwing the mice hither and thither. Combined with a comfortable shape, you're looking at a winner. Throw in a cheaper price on top of all of those great features, and you have a keyboard or rodent set to last many years.

Early Black Friday keyboard deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Early Black Friday mouse deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day