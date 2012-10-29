Assassin's Creed 3 to feature microtransactions

Listings on the Xbox marketplace and the Playstation store reveal plans to sell in-game currency for real world money in Assassin's Creed 3, according to Eurogamer . The listings sell set amounts of "Erudito credits," which is thought to be the currency used in Assassin's Creed 3's multiplayer mode.

Worthplaying captured a shot of the sale page for a batch of credits with accompanying description. "Buying this pack will grant you 925 Erudito Credits ingame, allowing you to acquire some game items, disregarding your current level."

Listings on the Playstation store have prices, too:



Assassin's Creed III 155 Erudito Pack – ($4.99)

Assassin's Creed III 20 Erudito Pack – ($0.99)

Assassin's Creed III 380 Erudito Pack – ($9.99)

Assassin's Creed III 50 Erudito Pack – ($1.99)

Assassin's Creed III 925 Erudito Pack – ($19.99)

Ubisoft haven't spoken about in-game microtransactions yet, but it's out tomorrow on consoles in the US, so we should see what we'll be able to buy with Erudito coins soon enough. Assassin's Creed 3 is due out on PC on November 20 in the US and November 23 in Europe.