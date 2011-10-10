So OFCOM are investigating ITV over claiming Arma 2 footage was a secret IRA film ? There's not actually a joke at the end of this paragraph, instead I'm just reminding you that this is a thing that actually happened. That simple fact is more hilarious than anything I could say on the subject.

Meanwhile you can enjoy a nice parody video of the entire situation. Thanks to Jon Blyth for pointing it our way.

Check inside for a selection of PC gaming news. Or possibly Arma 2. We can't tell. It looks too real.



A study from Rice University suggests removing DRM could decrease piracy.



Joystiq have some images from the Mojang documentary.



Kotaku have gotten hold of the Skyrim map, apparently given out at a gaming show in Moscow.



Massively let us know the Age of Wulin closed beta has started.



Sports Interactive talk to Eurogamer about DRM and piracy.



Joystiq do a follow up on Sissy's Magical Ponycorn Adventure, the indie game designed by a five year old girl.



So readers, what are the best and worst uses of games on TV?