The Future Games show is returning next month and has a special guest: Karlach, who is helping to reveal 'over 40 games'

The flowers are blooming and we're finally transitioning out of frosty weather and dark, dreary nights. That can only mean one thing: A new season is upon us, and with it the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, as hosted by our sister site GamesRadar+. It's happening on March 31 at 1PM PDT / 4PM EDT / 8PM GMT, and it'll be a presentation chock-full of over 40 games from the likes of Bandai Namco, Quantic Dream, The Chinese Room and more. You can set a reminder for the show over on YouTube.

Those of you familiar with the Future Games Show will know that there are always two fantastic hosts. I have to admit that I'm a little biased, but they might be my favourite pairing to date. Samantha Béart—the voice behind Karlach, PC Gamer's favourite cuddly tiefling barbarian—will be joined by Final Fantasy 16 voice actor and verifiable meme Ben Starr. Considering my love for both Baldur's Gate 3 and the Final Fantasy series, I couldn't think of a better duo to take on the first Future Games Show of 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

As for what we can expect, Starr said: "We will be unveiling some incredible world-premieres, new trailers and first looks at some of 2024's hottest games. Join us! You don't want to miss it." Béart echoed Starr's sentiment, adding: "2023 gave us some incredible releases. Join us to find out what's next."

Daniel Dawkins, content director of games video & events at Future, said: "We're thrilled to be joined by Samantha and Ben for the first Future Games Show of 2024. Our Spring Showcase will spotlight some of the most exciting upcoming games in a year that's already been full of surprises."

He's certainly not wrong. We've already had left-field hits like Palworld and Helldivers 2 this year. Despite spring usually being pretty dang quiet for games, it's safe to say we've been spoiled rotten, and I can't wait to see what else is yet to come in the following months.

There's even a bit of bonus content in this showcase, a Future Games Show first. There'll be a post-show broadcast called the Expansion Pack. It'll be hosted by some of your favourite creators and include developer interviews, feature special guests, and even have a surprise or two up its sleeve.

You can watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase over on Twitch, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar+, IGN, and BiliBili. There'll also be co-streamers hopping on to broadcast the event alongside everyone else, so make sure to check if your fave is joining in on the fun. Better yet, why not go and watch the showcase in person? If you're attending PAX East, you'll be able to watch the show in the Albatross Theatre, as well as over on the PAX East Twitch channel.