The best Walmart PC gaming deals and prices

If you're looking to find a prebuilt or components for less, the best Walmart PC gaming deals are a great way to save some money without sacrificing on quality. In a bid to keep up with Amazon's dominance of the digital space, Walmart has massively broadened their inventory of PC parts. Because of their own huge distribution network, they're often able to the same components, laptops, and peripherals for the same price or less than you'll find them anywhere else. They also offer free shipping and, unlike most of their competitors, give you the option to pick up a product at a nearby store if it's in stock, so you don't have to wait several days to get your hands on your very own copy of the best graphics card or best gaming laptop.
Graphics cards
XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition | $185 (save $315)
So that $315 off Walmart listing is a bit of exaggeration, of course (that's the launch MSRP, while you can regularly find 580s for around $200 now), but it's still a great deal. And while there are far too many Xes in the model name, this is well cooled, heavily overclocked OEM that's well worth $185. View Deal
XFX GTS XXX Edition RX 580 8GB OC | $185 (over $100 off)
A mainstream card that offers excellent performance at 1080p. This is ideal for gamers on a budget.View Deal
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio | $795 ($54 off)
These cards are still very expensive, so it's handy to get even a little bit of money off it. View Deal
EVGA RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra | $1,399 (save $300)
If you're craving the most powerful consumer graphics card on the market, or want to drive 4K games at frame rates that don't stutter painfully, this 2080 Ti OEM card from EVGA is a great value at $300 off.View Deal
CPUs
Intel Core i7-9700K | $362 (save $238)
Another instance where that savings is a bit inflated, but that said this is still a slid price on an extremely powerful CPU. Broaching the high end of the 9th Gen Coffee Lake stack, this is the kind of processor that will future proof your gaming PC for years to come. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X | $160 ($70 off)
A solid, mid-range CPU that usually goes for around $230. A $50 discount is very welcome indeed.View Deal
Intel Core i7-8700K | $350 ($100 off)
This is a really respectable CPU to get started with, and it's got truly excellent performance.View Deal
AMD RYZEN 7 2700X 8-Core 3.7 GHz | $260 ($88 off)
Fancy an excellent CPU that is great for overclocking, performance, and speed? This is a good pick.View Deal
Mice & Keyboards
Razer Naga Trinity | $72 ($27 off)
This mouse is superb for MMOs and MOBAs thanks to its multitude of buttons and customisation options.View Deal
Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Ergonomic Mouse | $86 ($14 off)
A unique, eye-catching shape and comfortable design make this ergonomic mouse a hit.View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Elite | $45 (save $25)
A great price on one of our picks for the best gaming mouse. The DeathAdder Elite has one of the best mouse sensors available, the Pixart PMW3389, and is otherwise a beautifully designed, no frills gaming mouse. View Deal
Logitech G213 Prodigy | $45 ($25 off)
Affordable and user-friendly, its traditional membrane switches mix with some cool features.View Deal
Razer Cynosa Chroma | $45 ($15 off)
Cheap, user-friendly, and good-looking thanks to its RGB lighting and small form-factor, this is a great membrane keyboard.View Deal
Accessories
PS4 DualShock 4 (Black) | $44 ($17 off)
Yes, it's a PlayStation controller. But hear us out—it's also one of the best controllers for gaming on PC.View Deal
Elgato Game Capture HD60S | $169 ($11 off)
Elgato are top of the pile when it comes to game capture cards, and the HD60S is no different. In fact, it's one of their best.View Deal
Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 | $23 ($5 off)
Want an affordable webcam that's still excellent? Look no further than the LifeCam HD-3000.View Deal
