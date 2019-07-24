The best Walmart PC gaming deals and prices

If you're looking to find a prebuilt or components for less, the best Walmart PC gaming deals are a great way to save some money without sacrificing on quality. In a bid to keep up with Amazon's dominance of the digital space, Walmart has massively broadened their inventory of PC parts. Because of their own huge distribution network, they're often able to the same components, laptops, and peripherals for the same price or less than you'll find them anywhere else. They also offer free shipping and, unlike most of their competitors, give you the option to pick up a product at a nearby store if it's in stock, so you don't have to wait several days to get your hands on your very own copy of the best graphics card or best gaming laptop.

Graphics cards

XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition | $185 (save $315)

So that $315 off Walmart listing is a bit of exaggeration, of course (that's the launch MSRP, while you can regularly find 580s for around $200 now), but it's still a great deal. And while there are far too many Xes in the model name, this is well cooled, heavily overclocked OEM that's well worth $185. View Deal

EVGA RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra | $1,399 (save $300)

If you're craving the most powerful consumer graphics card on the market, or want to drive 4K games at frame rates that don't stutter painfully, this 2080 Ti OEM card from EVGA is a great value at $300 off.View Deal

CPUs

Intel Core i7-9700K | $362 (save $238)

Another instance where that savings is a bit inflated, but that said this is still a slid price on an extremely powerful CPU. Broaching the high end of the 9th Gen Coffee Lake stack, this is the kind of processor that will future proof your gaming PC for years to come. View Deal

Mice & Keyboards

Accessories