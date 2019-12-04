Score yourself a HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset with Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound for $90

Where to find Cyber Week deals Amazon - All the things

Cyber Week continues to provide us with outstanding deals, especially for gaming headsets. The HyperX Cloud Revolver S is currently on sale at Best Buy for $90. The listed $150 retail price, but the headset has been selling around $120 for the last few months—not a bad deal for a comfy, good sounding pair of cans. And we loved the HyperX Cloud Revolver S so much it made our best gaming headset list last year.

The headset uses 50mm drivers with a 12Hz-28Khz frequency response for some booming audio. When you play competitive games that require extra coordination like Rainbow Six Siege, your teammates must hear you or risk being the reason you lost the match.

The 7.1 virtual Dolby Surround is lovely, but I'm a bigger fan of the faux leather and memory foam ear cups. If you wear glasses, you'll be able to play games for hours on end comfortably. Online gamers will appreciate the detachable microphone that sounds super crisp and clear, too.

