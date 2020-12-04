Save $65 on one of our favorite mechanical keyboards, the Corsair K70 MK.2

If you did your best not spending any money on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this Best Buy deal on the excellent Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Rapidfire Low Profile gaming keyboard will test your resolve. You can now pick the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 for $84, $65 off the regular price.

The K70 RGB is a sturdy keyboard on an aluminate frame, which means it could handle whatever sort of intense fingertip treatment you plan on putting it through for years.

For gaming, the K70 is jammed-packed with a ton of features like multi-color per-key RGB, 100% anti-ghosting, media controls, and USB passthrough. Our friends over at Tom's Guide called this a "close to a perfect" gaming keyboard.

The K70's low-profile design is slick. Its customizable RGB gives you many personalization options all the way down to color gradient thanks the Corsair's iCue software. If you're a fan of a bunch of ridiculous RGB effects, this keyboard has got you covered. It also uses MX Cherry Speed switches which are suited for competitive gaming.

The K70 is a good choice if you've been meaning to upgrade your old keyboard this holiday, especially if the original price of $150 didn't quite fit your budget. Speaking of budget, our list of best cheap gaming keyboards is also an option for you if you don't care for all the bells and whistles.