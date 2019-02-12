Popular

Save $127 on the Sennheiser Game One headset

Get 51 percent off our favourite Fortnite headset.

The Sennheiser Game One is one of the best Fortnite headsets out there. At the moment you can get it on Amazon right now for the reduced price of $121.99, a saving of 51 percent.

Sennheiser GAME ONE gaming headset | $121.99 ($127.96 off)
Get a crazy saving on one of our favorite battle royale headsets via Amazon.View Deal

The Game One is normally a little more expensive than competing brands, but you get noise-cancelling, a decent microphone  (that automatically mutes when you lift it up) and light build quality. The audio is clear enough to let you pinpoint other players in the middle of a firefight, which is always useful in the closing moments of a Fortnite round.

