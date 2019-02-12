Save $127 on the Sennheiser Game One headset

The Sennheiser Game One is one of the best Fortnite headsets out there. At the moment you can get it on Amazon right now for the reduced price of $121.99 , a saving of 51 percent.

The Game One is normally a little more expensive than competing brands, but you get noise-cancelling, a decent microphone (that automatically mutes when you lift it up) and light build quality. The audio is clear enough to let you pinpoint other players in the middle of a firefight, which is always useful in the closing moments of a Fortnite round.

If you want to see more deals and bargains on gaming gear, don’t miss our page on the best gaming headsets .