How to get leather in Palworld

Every player has to farm leather in Palworld if they want to make Pal gear and take advantage of each creature's powerful Partner Skill—whether it's crafting Daedream's Necklace early on so it can float behind you in combat, or something like Nitewing's Saddle later on so you ride your first flying Palworld mount .

Leather also lets you create superior armour, so you can have more protection and survivability when out fighting bosses or trying to capture dangerous Pals. Since there's no way to produce leather on your base—besides butchering Pals you already have, that is—you're going to have to venture out to find some either way. Here's where to find leather in Palworld and my recommendations for farming it.

Where to find leather in Palworld

There are a number of Pals that can potentially drop leather if you capture them with a Pal Sphere or kill them in Palworld. These are:

Direhowl

Eikthyrdeer

Chillet

Fenglope

Foxparks

Fuack

Fuddler

Grizzbolt

Incineram

Galeclaw

Katress

Mammorest

Melpaca

Mossanda

Nitewing

Nox

Pyrin

Reindrix

Ribbuny

Rooby

Rushoar

Tombat

Univolt

Verdash

Vixy

This is a hell of a lot of Pals so won't be immediately useful when you're first looking for leather in the game. The best way to grab leather early in the starting Windswept Hills region is by capturing or killing Foxparks, Eikthyrdeer, and Melpaca. Foxparks are definitely the most common, though you might also run into some Fuddlers in caves, or some Nox wandering around.

The best ways to farm leather in Palworld

Since there's no in-base way to get leather, you're going to have to venture out in order to farm it. Just like the High Quality Pal Oil farm I recommended, the volcanic trench area to the east of Verdant Brook and the Sealed Realm of the Swift has loads of Foxparks and Rooby wandering around that can be killed or captured for leather. Generally, any area where lots of leather-producing Pals congregate is your best bet.

Alternatively, you can always farm money instead and use that money to buy leather from the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement. This little town is to the west across the water from where you start, and you'll find a merchant there who sells leather for 150 gold a piece—definitely affordable if you don't want to farm it through Pals.

While exploring the map you'll find lots of chests that give you gold, plus you can always sell your extra Pals to the Pal Merchant in the Small Settlement, or to the Black Marketeer in the Abandoned Mineshaft to the northwest of it. You can also sell valuable items to the Wandering Merchant themselves for extra cash. All in all, you should have enough to buy any leather you need.