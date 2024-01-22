Finding a way to get High Quality Pal Oil is vital if you want to craft gunpowder weaponry in Palworld . Once you've constructed the Weapon Workbench you'll be able to craft your first musket. Though this firearm might seem a little old-fashioned, it's a significant upgrade in terms of damage—if you can forgive its painfully slow reload, that is.

The musket will let you pick off most Syndicate Thugs or small Pals at range, and like the crossbow, you can even use it while riding on the back of your Palworld mount . If you aren't quite this far yet you're likely looking for other materials like wheat seeds or Ancient Civilization Parts so you can build an Egg Incubator.

However, if you're ready to make the technological leap to gunpowder weaponry, here's how to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld.

Where to find High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

Image 1 of 6 Flambelle is the best Pal to farm for High Quality Pal Oil (Image credit: Pocket Pair) You can find loads of them on the volcanic island to the east of Verdant Brook (Image credit: Pocket Pair) Duneshelter is located in the north of the map (Image credit: Pocket Pair) The settlement is easy to spot in the Sand Dunes (Image credit: Pocket Pair) You'll want to trade with the Wandering Merchant wearing red (Image credit: Pocket Pair) They sell High Quality Pal Oil for 300 gold each (Image credit: Pocket Pair)

As with most materials in Palworld, there are a couple of ways to get High Quality Pal Oil. The first is as a possible drop for beating or capturing certain Pals. These are:

Digitoise

Dumud

Woolipop

Elpidran

Flambelle

Grintale

Mamorest

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Most of these are generally higher-level Pals located in later game areas. Out of all of them, Flambelle is the best to farm, since they're easy to capture or kill, and there are loads of them hanging around the volcanic trench area to the east of the Verdant Brook and the Sealed Realm of the Swift.

The second way you can get High Quality Pal Oil is by buying it from the Wandering Merchant in Duneshelter in the Sand Dunes area. You'll need to travel to the far north of the map to reach this region—the best way is to head north from the Windswept Hills starting area to the Verdant Brook, then keep travelling till you reach the northernmost tip of the island.

Across the water, you'll spot a desert area. Now it's simply a case of travelling even further north until you spy the town on the hill. Go through the main gate and look for the Wandering Merchant in red on the right side of the market stalls. You can buy an unlimited quantity of High Quality Pal Oil here for 300 gold a pop; easily enough to be able to craft that musket.