Noctua brings us sad beige keycaps for sad beige gamers

By Katie Wickens
published

The Noctua + Drop MT3 keycaps, because the cosy brown look is in this season.

Noctua MT3 drop keycap base set. with Noctua brown fan for reference
(Image credit: Noctua/Drop)
Enthusiast keyboard manufacturer Drop recently paired with everyone's favourite makers of brown PC components to bring us its blandest offering yet: the MiTo MT3 Noctua Keycap Set (opens in new tab). A Drop x Noctua exclusive for sad beige (opens in new tab) gamers.

The keycaps aren't exactly to my taste, though, after complaining about them in the office for about ten minutes, Twitch streamer and cosy game enthusiast MahinTheMachine (opens in new tab)—who just happens to be on PC Gamer's video team—may have somehow managed to bring me around to the beige colourway.

I'm now convinced these could make for a pretty cosy setup, under the right circumstances. And looking at the photos people have been posting on the Drop community (opens in new tab) of their Noctua-based peripheral game, it's easy to see the appeal.

It's not just keycaps Noctua has been pulling out to match its iconic brown PC fans, either. The company recently announced its $10 screwdrivers (opens in new tab), and yep, they're also brown.

Aside from being cosy as anything the keycaps are compatible with Cherry MX stem switches, are double shot ABS, and come in the MT3 profile, though they don't allow for RGB to shine through the lettering, of course.

That would be too flashy and non-utilitarian for Noctua.

(Image credit: Noctua/Drop)

The base keycap set is currently $99, though it's usually going for $130. The matching, curled beige connection cable is $75, and the Drop + Noctua Desk Mat will set you back another $35. 

I think I'd have to be worryingly obsessed with the colour brown to spend that much on my setup.

