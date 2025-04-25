If you hurry, you can pick up a set of these sweet artisan keycaps in all sorts of delicious combinations

I'm not normally the sort of writer to yell "hurry up!" in a headline, but in this case I think it's warranted. Jelly Key's Sweet Theory artisan keycaps are available to buy for the next five hours or so, and I reckon you might want some. I do, for a start.

You get your choice of sweet treats, from tasty-looking croissants to blue choco pop doughnuts, all of which can be fitted to MX stem-style mechanical keyboard switches.

Each has been made "entirely by hand and tool", which sort of makes me wonder how else you'd make an artisanal keycap. Regardless, they're pretty boutique little gems, with Jelly Key promising one-on-one replacements if there's a fault created by its team.

Augustino, self-described as one of the passionate artisans at Jelly Key, first cut his culinary chops as an executive chef at two dessert boutiques. That's normally the sort of marketing fluff I'd avoid reprinting, but in this case, I think it may well have contributed to the accuracy of the keycap designs.

They look genuinely edible. Which, now I think about it, I should point out—please do not eat the keycaps. Any keycap, really, but especially ones that are this delicious-looking and carefully crafted. No, these are designed to bring a little dopamine hit of joy to your day, exactly the way a sweet treat should.

You also get a little display tray for individual keycap purchases, or a larger, three-piece tray if you buy a set. I'd be tempted to leave them as ornaments, but as resin-set caps, they should stand up to the rigours of daily typing duties, too.

Mmm, delicious typing. Now I look down at my own boutique keeb, and the keycaps look lesser somehow. Perhaps a croissant escape key is in my near future. And perhaps for you, too.