I've been doing this for 18 years and these are the Black Friday PC gaming deals I'm into right now

You probably fall into one of a few different camps when it comes to Black Friday PC gaming deals. Either you're a deal-curious punter, looking to be tempted by a discount you can't resist; or you're a dedicated follower of trends and have been tracking the price of that one thing—be it a gaming laptop or a graphics card—to snag the perfect discount; or you do all your Christmas shopping across a smug November. Or you're just frustrated that every retailer in the land is trying to wave a raft of deals under your nose from the start of October, and find it all but impossible to parse the actual bargains from the stock-shifting trash.

Either way, whether you're looking for a loved one or to treat yourself, we'll be heavily curating the deals on this page throughout the next couple of months to make sure you can see where your hard-earned money should go.

Here at PC Gamer we spend our working week testing the latest products to see if they're worthy of our PC gaming setups. And the ones we think worthwhile, we tell you about. That's why we do it: You shouldn't have to waste a penny on poorly-made products.

And, at a time with an increased focus on the cost of living across the world, it makes sense to save any large purchase for an event such as that around Black Friday, where every retailer in every corner of the globe will be cutting prices to tempt you into spending your money with them. Whether you're desperate for an air fryer, want to upgrade your PC setup, or go all-in on a whole new machine, the Black Friday sales event is a great time to bag a bargain.

1. CyberPowerPC | Ryzen 7 5700 | Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 2TB SSD | $1,174.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $275)

This is hands-down the cheapest RTX 4060 Ti toting gaming PC—and I think I can say this without undue hyperbole—we've ever seen. We were impressed when the Yeyian machine tipped up below the $1,000 mark, but this has a way better spec and is $100 cheaper. The Ryzen 7 5700 may be last-gen now, but it's an eight-core, 16-thread chip with enough processing grunt to keep the Nvidia GPU fed. For a budget machine, the 16GB DDR4 is decent, but that 2TB SSD is outstanding. With game sizes getting so chonk these days, 2TB is a great catch. Price check: Newegg $1,195.99 (similar)

2. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $1,899 at B&H Photo (save $850)

This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested and is even cheaper than it was over Prime Day. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,359.79 | Amazon $2,398.64

3. Zotac RTX 4070 Ti | 12GB GDDR6X | 7,680 shaders | 2,655MHz boost | $879.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $130)

This is a straightforward card from Zotac, with a minor clock boost over the reference spec, but comes with a really neat looking cooler. The same design works well on the beefier chips, so I'm not concerned about how effective it'll be with an RTX 4070 Ti. It's only a minor saving over the base $799 reference price, but is still a great alternative if you couldn't pick up a Founders Edition card. RTX 4070 Ti price check: Newegg $749.99 | Walmart $749.99

4. Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

Think of the RTX 4070 as an RTX 3080 with benefits and you'll start to see that this is a great price for a new gaming PC, that probably would have been closer to $2,000 this time last year. Thankfully it's not, and this is a great low-price, high-performance gaming PC. The only thing that might cause you pause is that you won't be doing any CPU overclocking, as the option is locked. But for a resolutely gaming machine, it's still packs plenty of punch.

5. Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | $169.99 at Newegg (save $80)

For the budget-conscious gamer, Asus makes a mean gaming monitor. This screen may be on the cheaper side, even costing less than some 1080p panels, yet it delivers 1440p res gaming with a 170Hz refresh rate (overclocked). Not too shabby.

6. MSI Vector | RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 12900HX | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 1200p | 144Hz | $2,099 $1,599 at Newegg (save $500)

This is the most affordable RTX 4080-based gaming laptop I've found, possibly at any time this year. It's not some hobbled GPU implementation either, using a 175W design of the graphics card to give you the full gaming performance. It's certainly not the most beautiful laptop you will see, nor the slimmest (though that helps keep it cool), and I'd rather a higher refresh rate panel and a bit more RAM, but it's a great price for an otherwise high-spec gaming machine. Price check: Amazon $2,091.05

7. Steam Deck (original) | 64GB SSD | $349 at Steam

The Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh but the original version is still pretty much the archetype of what a handheld PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the most recent model so all those Steam Deck compatible games should run well, and while the 64GB storage is rather small, SSD upgrades like the Sabrent 2230 512GB are at a great price for a straightforward upgrade. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it demands respect.

8. Skytech Siege | Core i5 12600K | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Newegg (save $550)

This is the most affordable RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC we've found this Black Friday week, and it comes with a really solid, if last-gen, backup spec. The Core i5 12600K was our favourite 12th Gen gaming PC, and it will still deliver the goods today. The DDR4 memory spec is the only bit that is a little bit of a concern, but it has very little bearing on gaming performance, and a DDR4 memory upgrade would be relatively inexpensive down the line if you did feel it was holding you back.

9. Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $250)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: Best Buy $799.99