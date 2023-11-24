Live
I've been doing this for 18 years and these are the Black Friday PC gaming deals I'm into right now
With near two decades of experience as a PC gaming tech journalist, and a bunch of that dealing with the best Black Friday has to offer, I've got your back picking the best deals.
You probably fall into one of a few different camps when it comes to Black Friday PC gaming deals. Either you're a deal-curious punter, looking to be tempted by a discount you can't resist; or you're a dedicated follower of trends and have been tracking the price of that one thing—be it a gaming laptop or a graphics card—to snag the perfect discount; or you do all your Christmas shopping across a smug November. Or you're just frustrated that every retailer in the land is trying to wave a raft of deals under your nose from the start of October, and find it all but impossible to parse the actual bargains from the stock-shifting trash.
Either way, whether you're looking for a loved one or to treat yourself, we'll be heavily curating the deals on this page throughout the next couple of months to make sure you can see where your hard-earned money should go.
Here at PC Gamer we spend our working week testing the latest products to see if they're worthy of our PC gaming setups. And the ones we think worthwhile, we tell you about. That's why we do it: You shouldn't have to waste a penny on poorly-made products.
And, at a time with an increased focus on the cost of living across the world, it makes sense to save any large purchase for an event such as that around Black Friday, where every retailer in every corner of the globe will be cutting prices to tempt you into spending your money with them. Whether you're desperate for an air fryer, want to upgrade your PC setup, or go all-in on a whole new machine, the Black Friday sales event is a great time to bag a bargain.
Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Black Friday.
Nvidia GeForce-powered gaming PCs
- RTX 4060: MSI Aegis R |
$949$799.99
- RTX 4060 Ti: CyberPowerPC |
$1,174.99$899.99
- RTX 4070: Yeyian Tanto |
$1,599.99$1,199.99
- RTX 4070 Ti: Skytech Siege |
$2,099.99$1,549.99
- RTX 4080: Alienware Aurora R16 |
$2,499.99$1,949.99
AMD Radeon-powered gaming PCs
- RX 7900 XTX: Skytech Chronos | $1,999.99
Gaming laptops
- RTX 4050: MSI Thin GF63 |
$899$599
- RTX 4060: Asus TUF A16 |
$1,099.99$749.99
- RTX 4070: Asus TUF A17 |
$1,799.99$1,399.99
- RTX 4080: MSI Vector |
$2,099$1,599
- Razer: Blade 14 |
$3,499.99$1,799.99
Gaming monitors
- 1080p: ASRock Phantom Gaming |
$179.99$109.99
- 1440p: Acer Nitro |
$249.99$169.99
- 4K: Acer Nitro |
$699.99$350.99
- Ultrawide: LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B |
$399.99$249.99
- OLED: Alienware 34 AW3423DWF |
$1,099.99$799.99
PC GAMER'S FAVORITE PRODUCTS
- Gaming laptop: Lenovo Legion Pro 7i |
$2,749$1,899
- Gaming monitor: Alienware 34 QD-OLED |
$999.99$799.99
- Gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo |
$549$519
- Wireless gaming headset: Cloud Alpha Wireless | $165.56
- Gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V2 |
$99.99$59.99
- Gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | $143.40
- Gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 |
$179.99$144.99
- PC controller: Microsoft Elite Series 2 |
$139.99$112.99
- SSD: WD Black SN850X |
$179.99$84.99
TODAY'S TOP BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
1. CyberPowerPC | Ryzen 7 5700 | Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 2TB SSD |
$1,174.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $275)
This is hands-down the cheapest RTX 4060 Ti toting gaming PC—and I think I can say this without undue hyperbole—we've ever seen. We were impressed when the Yeyian machine tipped up below the $1,000 mark, but this has a way better spec and is $100 cheaper. The Ryzen 7 5700 may be last-gen now, but it's an eight-core, 16-thread chip with enough processing grunt to keep the Nvidia GPU fed. For a budget machine, the 16GB DDR4 is decent, but that 2TB SSD is outstanding. With game sizes getting so chonk these days, 2TB is a great catch.
Price check: Newegg $1,195.99 (similar)
2. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD |
$2,749 $1,899 at B&H Photo (save $850)
This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested and is even cheaper than it was over Prime Day. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount.
Price check: Lenovo $2,359.79 | Amazon $2,398.64
3. Zotac RTX 4070 Ti | 12GB GDDR6X | 7,680 shaders | 2,655MHz boost |
$879.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $130)
This is a straightforward card from Zotac, with a minor clock boost over the reference spec, but comes with a really neat looking cooler. The same design works well on the beefier chips, so I'm not concerned about how effective it'll be with an RTX 4070 Ti. It's only a minor saving over the base $799 reference price, but is still a great alternative if you couldn't pick up a Founders Edition card.
RTX 4070 Ti price check: Newegg $749.99 | Walmart $749.99
4. Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD |
$1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)
Think of the RTX 4070 as an RTX 3080 with benefits and you'll start to see that this is a great price for a new gaming PC, that probably would have been closer to $2,000 this time last year. Thankfully it's not, and this is a great low-price, high-performance gaming PC. The only thing that might cause you pause is that you won't be doing any CPU overclocking, as the option is locked. But for a resolutely gaming machine, it's still packs plenty of punch.
5. Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | $169.99 at Newegg (save $80)
For the budget-conscious gamer, Asus makes a mean gaming monitor. This screen may be on the cheaper side, even costing less than some 1080p panels, yet it delivers 1440p res gaming with a 170Hz refresh rate (overclocked). Not too shabby.
6. MSI Vector | RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 12900HX | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 1200p | 144Hz |
$2,099 $1,599 at Newegg (save $500)
This is the most affordable RTX 4080-based gaming laptop I've found, possibly at any time this year. It's not some hobbled GPU implementation either, using a 175W design of the graphics card to give you the full gaming performance. It's certainly not the most beautiful laptop you will see, nor the slimmest (though that helps keep it cool), and I'd rather a higher refresh rate panel and a bit more RAM, but it's a great price for an otherwise high-spec gaming machine.
Price check: Amazon $2,091.05
7. Steam Deck (original) | 64GB SSD | $349 at Steam
The Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh but the original version is still pretty much the archetype of what a handheld PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the most recent model so all those Steam Deck compatible games should run well, and while the 64GB storage is rather small, SSD upgrades like the Sabrent 2230 512GB are at a great price for a straightforward upgrade. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it demands respect.
8. Skytech Siege | Core i5 12600K | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD |
$2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Newegg (save $550)
This is the most affordable RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC we've found this Black Friday week, and it comes with a really solid, if last-gen, backup spec. The Core i5 12600K was our favourite 12th Gen gaming PC, and it will still deliver the goods today. The DDR4 memory spec is the only bit that is a little bit of a concern, but it has very little bearing on gaming performance, and a DDR4 memory upgrade would be relatively inexpensive down the line if you did feel it was holding you back.
9. Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED |
$1,099.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $250)
Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more.
Price check: Best Buy $799.99
10. Silicon Power XS70 | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7300 MB/s Read | 6800 MB/s Write |
$124.99 $98.99 at Amazon (save $26)
The XS70 was going cheaper last month, but we've seen it pop back up in price recently. I'd perhaps wait a bit longer to see if the price dips again before picking one up. It packs rather a large bang for your buck with its fast read and write times, at least. While the software side of things may be a little lacking, we were impressed with the overall performance and value proposition of this drive. Read our review here.
Price check: Newegg $104.99
LIVE: Latest Updates
It's Black Friday proper and the deals are... well, kinda the same as they've been all week if I'm being perfectly honest. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing as there have been some excellent discounts doing the rounds including some great prices on PC Gamer's favorite products, too.
I'm going to be pointing to different trends and showing what deals are worth your while, and maybe even which ones you really ought to avoid.
But first...
When times are tough and money is tight it's all the more important to make sure your tooled up against the onslaught of discounts. So we've put together a suite of different advice around what to look for when buying different things.
- How to spot the best Black Friday gaming PC deals this year.
- How to spot the best gaming laptops in the Black Friday sales.
- These are the last-gen graphics cards I think are worth buying.
- How to pick the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals for you.
- How to choose the best Black Friday SSD deal for you.
- Understanding Newegg and Best Buy's Black Friday price promises.
- We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.
You know what, our favorite gaming laptop of the year has been a regular feature of pretty much every sales event of 2023. And Black Friday is no different; it's even dropped by another $100 today.
In fact, I wonder how long we'd have to wait at this rate for Lenovo to start giving them away...
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD |
$2,749 $1,899 at B&H Photo (save $750)
This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested and is even lower than it was on Prime Day. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount.
Price check: Lenovo $2,359.79 | Amazon $2,450
While we're on the subject of long-term faves... Alienware's OLED ultrawide is our current pick as the best gaming monitor, and has been sitting at this price for a good long while around the big sales events of 2023, too.
Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED |
$1,099.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $250)
Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more.
Price check: Best Buy $799.99
In fact, there are some seriously good Alienware laptop deals on at the moment as well. They're by far not the cheapest laptops you'll find with those GPUs inside them, but the x14 is a quite lovely 14-inch machine, and I've said it before and I'll say it again.
14-inchers make the best Black Friday gaming laptop purchase.
- Alienware x14 R2 | 14-inch | RTX 4060 |
$1,899.99$1,399.99
- Alienware m16 | 16-inch | RTX 4070 |
$1,999.99$1,399.99
- Alienware m18 | 18-inch | RTX 4080 |
$2,999.99$2,299.99
Aaaaaaaand these are the other ace 14-inch gaming laptops you can pick up today!
- Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | RTX 4060 |
$1,599.99$1,199.99
- Razer Blade 14 | RTX 4070 |
$2,699.99$2,399.99
- Razer Blade 14 | RTX 3080 Ti |
$3,499$1,799
It's easy to get carried away by mega discounts on ultra-expensive things most of us simply can't afford to buy, but there are also some great deals on the budget side of PC gaming.
Sure, you have to make some compromises at this level, but you can get some outstanding kit for not a lot of money right now.
We've pulled together Black Friday's 29 killer stocking filler deals, with a host of keyboards, gaming merch, and even some PC components, all for under $50.
In the name of affordable PC gaming hardware, I tasked our Nick to go off and find the best 1TB SSD deals. He didn't think he'd have so much luck finding good drives for under $60, and yet he found four of 'em. In fact, two of them are under $50!
- Team T-FORCE CARDEA | 3,500MB/s read | 3,000MB/s write |
$59.99$43.99
- Solidigm P41 Plus | 4,125MB/s read | 2,950MB/s write |
$64.99$49.99
- Nextorage Japan | 7,300MB/s read | 6,000MB/s write | $54.99
- Solidigm P44 Pro | 7,000MB/s read | 6,500MB/s write |
$91.99$59.99
We've been hard at work on the whole Black Friday deals hunt since the start of November, and among the team we have many lifetimes worth of PC gaming hardware experience. That's why we're so well placed to keep you informed as to where you should be spending.
But I'm not going to pretend it's always easy...
Considering the price of the RTX 4090 is seemingly set to skyrocket as demand outstrips supply with its imminent China ban is set to land soon, this RTX 4090 Alienware gaming PC is surprisingly good value for such a monster rig.
Alienware Aurora R15 | RTX 4090 | Core i9 13900KF | 64GB DDR5 | 4TB |
$4,499.99 $3,399.99 at Alienware (save $1,100)
Thank Black friday and the weird spike in RTX 4090 prices for the fact that this premium Alienware monster can be had for the same price as generic pre-built PCs from brands you've never heard of. Decked out with 64GB of RAM and a 4TB M.2 drive, this is a monster overall package and actually very solid value.
If you're not into the rather locked-down, proprietary aspect of Alienware, there are a host of great deals from other system builders, too. And they are generally better value than you'll get from the big bois of PC gaming machines.
- Ipason gaming desktop | Ryzen 5 5600 | RX 7600 |
$1,399$849
- Yeyian Shoge | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 |
$1,449.99$1,239.99
- Skytech Siege | Core i5 12600K | RTX 4070 Ti |
$2,099.99$1,549.99
- Skytech Eclipse | Core i7 13700KF | RTX 4070 Ti |
$2319.99$1,799.99
- Skytech Eclipse | Core i5 12700F | RTX 4080 |
$2,499.99$1,999.99
- Skytech Chronos | Core i7 12700F | RX 7900 XTX | $2,099.99
- Ipason gaming desktop | Ryzen 5 5600G |
$849.99$469