The new Slay the Spire 2 gameplay trailer reminded me that Slay the Spire 2 is out in early access next year: hell yeah
I'd just about forgotten that the sequel to my favorite roguelike deckbuilder is on the way soon.
My favorite trailer of The Game Awards may have dropped in the pre-show, which gave us a closer look at Slay the Spire 2.
Alright, so it looks a lot like Slay the Spire 1, but why mess with success?
The roguelike deckbuilder's sequel was announced back in April with an animated trailer, but we only got a few screenshots showing gameplay at the time. This trailer shows off quite a bit more, and although there's nothing shockingly new to see, I'm still excited to fight some of those monsters. There's a furry worm thing.
Developer Mega Crit almost had me with the fakeout at the end, but there's no surprise release here: Slay The Spire 2 will be out in early access sometime next year. Here's its Steam page.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.