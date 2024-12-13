The new Slay the Spire 2 gameplay trailer reminded me that Slay the Spire 2 is out in early access next year: hell yeah

Slay the Spire 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

My favorite trailer of The Game Awards may have dropped in the pre-show, which gave us a closer look at Slay the Spire 2.

Alright, so it looks a lot like Slay the Spire 1, but why mess with success?

The roguelike deckbuilder's sequel was announced back in April with an animated trailer, but we only got a few screenshots showing gameplay at the time. This trailer shows off quite a bit more, and although there's nothing shockingly new to see, I'm still excited to fight some of those monsters. There's a furry worm thing.

Developer Mega Crit almost had me with the fakeout at the end, but there's no surprise release here: Slay The Spire 2 will be out in early access sometime next year. Here's its Steam page.