Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is a return to the series' 2D platformer roots, and it's coming in summer 2025

The first game revealed at The Game Awards tonight is Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which marks the series' return to its 2D platformer roots and the first entry in the series since 2014's poorly received spin-off Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z.

Ragebound has an impressive pedigree: Blasphemous creators The Game Kitchen is developing in conjunction with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge publisher Dotemu. IP owner Koei Tecmo also has a hand in the project.

The trailer above showcases The Game Kitchen's distinctively gritty approach to pixel art, and based on the brief snippets of gameplay this throwback is definitely going to retain the older games' notorious difficulty. It's set to release in summer 2025.

According to the announcement, Ragebound will combine "the 8-bit era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure."

And yes, it is a twitch platformer, but there's a story as well, which will likely please fans of the 3D-era Gaiden games. "Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father's will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu's absence. To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge!"