You can now buy all the Dragon Age games, from 2009 to 2024, for the same price as Veilguard was on release

Well, that was quick! Bioware's long-awaited (and moderately successful) return to the Dragon Age universe has been out for a little over a month, and already EA is treating us to a steep discount on the game. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is now available to buy on Steam for $39 (£32), marking a hefty 35% price drop from its original price of $60 (£50).

It gets better, because all the other games in the Dragon Age series—Dragon Age: Origins ($4/£4), Dragon Age 2 ($6/£4), and Dragon Age Inquisition ($6/£5)—can now be picked up at 85% off, which by my just-about functional internal calculations means that you can now own the entire Dragon Age franchise, including Veilguard, for the same price as Veilguard was when it came out. It's also worth noting that Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Inquisition all come with all their own DLC and expansions.

That's a whole lot of RPG goodness right there. It's interesting for a blockbuster release like this to go for so cheap a price, so soon after launch. For a little perspective, neither the three month-old Black Myth: Wukong nor the 16-month-old Baldur's Gate have dropped this much in price yet, while Dragon's Dogma 2 took a little over three months to see a comparable price drop.

So it's a steal, even if the game itself has spawned some mixed feelings here at PCG. There have been some standout moments and missions, but also a lot of placidly nice companions, weirdly redesigned Darkspawn, and overly safe storytelling. The consensus is that it's certainly not bad, but lacks the special something of earlier games in the series (even if we're finally wavering on our aeons-long defence of Dragon Age 2).

So if you want to experience the series' massively fluctuating trajectory all the way from Origins to The Veilguard—from the Baldur's Gate 2 spiritual successor to a sparkly action adventure with your bestest pals—then now's a great time to do it.