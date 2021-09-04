Labor Day Sales 2021: the best PC gaming deals available today

Celebrate a year's worth of hard work by treating yourself to a new gaming laptop or comically large television. So before you fire up the grill and crack open a cold one, make sure you scope out some of the awesome deals we tracked down for Labor Day weekend.

Even though Labor Day is September 6, but you don't have to wait that long to take advantage of some of the huge deals and savings we are already spotting over the internet from some of the biggest retailers in the country. These deals won't be around forever, though, and it might be the last time before Black Friday to score some deeply discounted loot.

Below we gathered a list of the Labor Day sale pages from the most popular online retailers in one spot to save you the trouble of frantically hunting around. Make sure to check back throughout the long weekend as it's updated with new deals each day by our state-of-the-art deals bot. Remember, if you're shopping for a hard-to-get GPU, buying one of these prebuilts on sale might be the only way for you to grab these hard-to-get video cards.

Labor Day PC Gaming Deals

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme C768LQ |Intel i7 | RTX 3080 | $2499 $2199 on Newegg (Save $300)

This gaming desktop sports the powerful and elusive RTX 3080 GPU, a 10th Gen Intel i7 CPU, and 500GB SSD/1TB HDD storage. If you're looking to game at a high frame rate or dip your toes into 4K gaming. You can't go wrong with this desktop. Includes a free copy of Battlefield 2042 (when released), Crysis Remaster Trilogy, and Humankind.

Gigabyte Aero 15 YD| Intel i9| RTX 3080| $2949 $2349 at Newegg (save $100 instantly and $500 via mail-in rebate) If you need an absolute stunner of a gaming laptop, then the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD is that and then some. On top of having the ridiculous powerful RTX 3080 GPU, it's got a stunning 15 inch 4K AMOLED display which is perfect for work and play. The fact that you can score this for under $2500 feels illegal.

Asus TUF Gaming | Intel i5| RTX 3050 Ti | $999 $849 at Best Buy (save $150)

As far as budget gaming laptops go, this Asus TUF gaming laptop isn't too shabby. This durable system has a nice large 17-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Perfect for the student gamer who you know is a little rough with their stuff.

Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 |1080p| 240Hz | VA| $399 $299 at Best Buy (save $100)

Here at our office, we love a curved gaming monitor, and no one does curves as well as Samsung. The Odyssey CRG5 has a nice mix of both speed and size. This 1080p 240Hz curved display is perfect for competitive gamers who want speed and style over resolution.View Deal

Sony Bravia XBR55A8H OLED | 4K | OLED | $2299 $1898 at World Wide Stereo (save $401.99)

This massive OLED TV is perfect if you're looking for something beautiful to place above the mantle to binge an entire season of your favorite show on Netflix. If you're feeling adventurous, you can plug in your PC and play some of your games in 4K at 60Hz. View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless | $179 $159 at Best Buy (save $20)

The BlackShark V2 Pro is one of our favorite gaming headsets out there. It's got the style, sound, and comfort you want from premium gaming cans. $20 isn't the biggest savings, but considering that the wireless version of the BlackShark is seldom on sale, this deal isn't too bad. View Deal

HyperX Cloud II Pro Wired | $99 $69 at Best Buy (save $30)

If you don't have all the money in the world but still want a quality headset, look no further than the Cloud IIs. This well-designed headset will survive long play sessions and offers solid sound quality for less than $100. View Deal

