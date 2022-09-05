Labor Day PC gaming deals 2022: the best bargains available today

What better way to celebrate a year's worth of hard work than by saving big with some Labor Day PC gaming deals? Whether you're in the market for a comically huge TV, a speedy monitor, or a cutting-edge laptop or PC, there are some great deals to be had right now. We've tracked down the best deals for PC gamers, so you don't have to go trudging through all the Labor Day Deals yourself.

It's Labor Day today, so you'll need to get a shift on if you want to pick up a decent saving on the latest kit. These deals won't hang around for long, with most deals ending by the close of play tonight, so take a look at what we've spotted below and see if anything takes your fancy. This is probably the last big sales bonanza before Black Friday rolls around, so act now or be prepared to wait until the end of November.

Below we've curated a list of the Labor Day sale pages from the most popular online retailers in one spot to save you the trouble of frantically hunting around. If you're in the market for a new graphics card (opens in new tab), then a pre-built desktop PC (opens in new tab) or a gaming laptop (opens in new tab) is still the best way to go. Given the market is finally adjusting to more reasonable levels for GPUs, we had hoped that we might have seen some decent deals on these much sought-after components, but we haven't seen any real graphics card deals worth highlighting, so pre-built is the way to go still.

Labor Day PC Gaming Deals

Labor Day Gaming Laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 | 14-inch | GeForce RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,799.99 $2,299.99 at Razer (save $500) (opens in new tab)

This is a healthy $500 saving on one of our fave laptops. Admittedly you're still looking at a big ol' pile of cash, but at least you know it's going to be money well spent. For that princely sum, you get the screamingly fast AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX paired with the equally speedy Nvidia RTX 3080. Throw in 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and one of the best chassis around, and there's a lot to love here.



(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15 | 15.6-inch | GeForce RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 12500H | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $979.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $280) (opens in new tab)

You don't have to spend a fortune to grab a gaming laptop deal this Labor Day, as this 15.6-inch laptop from HP proves. And while it isn't going to rewrite any benchmarks rulebooks, the Core i5 12500H and RTX 3050 will handle plenty of games at 1080p a decent settings. It's a shame it only comes with 8GB of RAM, so you'll want to upgrade down the line, but otherwise, this isn't a bad deal at all.

Labor Day Gaming Desktop deals

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 45L | GeForce RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 12700K | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,699.99 $1,949.99 at HP (save $750) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)If you don't want to settle for less, then this powerful machine from HP is certainly worthy of consideration. Featuring the cream of the current graphics crop, the RTX 3080, and an unlocked Alder Lake Core i7 12700K processor, this is a serious performance PC that will handle 4K gaming brilliantly. 16GB of RAM is solid for most games, and while you only get a 512GB SSD, there's a 1TB HDD present as well. That $750 saving is hard to ignore either way.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Chronos | GeForce RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,069.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $270) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)The RTX 3070 Ti is a powerful graphics card that can handle plenty of top-end games at 4K, with only a little setting massaging. The Alder Lake intel chip you'll find inside this vibrant rig will keep that card happily fed and can handle more serious work too. And with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD you're not going to be left wanting in overall performance either.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion TG01-1161 | GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 10400F | 8GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,009.99 $799.99 at Microsoft (save $210) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)HP's Pavilion line has made it onto our deals pages several times over the last year, and with good reason—they offer great value for money. The key component for any gaming machine is the GPU, and ideally, you want an RTX 3060, which is exactly what you'll find here. That will handle 1080p with ease, and 1440p isn't out of the question either. The CPU is getting on a bit, and 8GB of RAM isn't a lot, but it'll handle plenty of modern games without issue. All that for under $800 is impressive, no question.

Labor Day gaming monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB273 | 27-inch | 1080p | 280Hz | $399 $299 at Walmart (save $100) (opens in new tab)

Acer makes plenty of quality gaming monitors, and this speedy 1080p model is a great example. Its stylish stand, support for vertical orientation, and G-Sync support as standard are all impressive, but it's the blistering fast 280Hz refresh rate that sets it apart from the crowd. If you're into your competitive shooters, this is certainly worth grabbing, and with a $100 saving off its normal price, now's a great time to do so.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G27CQ4 | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $309.99 $249.99 at Newegg (save $60) (opens in new tab)

MSI has made a decent name for itself with its Optix monitors, and this 27-inch curved panel shows why. Even before the $60 saving, this offers a lot of quality features for the money, including a high refresh rate, 1440p native resolution, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio courtesy of the underlying VA panel technology. The 1500R curve is subtle but effective, and you're looking at thin bezels on the top and sides too.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27GQ40W-B | 27-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | $229 $189 at Walmart (save $40) (opens in new tab)

While it'd be great if we could all run our games at 4K, the reality is that you need some serious hardware to make that dream a reality. If your machine is much more modest, then a speedy 1080p is the way to go. This 165Hz monitor from quality panel maker, LG, makes sense, particularly if you're into competitive gaming. It's an AMD Freesync Premium screen too, to ensure tear-free gaming.

Labor Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG 65" Class C2 Series OLED | 65-inch | 4K | 120Hz | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at BestBuy (save $600) (opens in new tab)

You're looking at an impressive $600 saving on this up-to-date screen from LG. It's a seriously big screen too. 65-inch isn't something you'd want to use on a desk, but if you want to game in your lounge, this is the way to do it. Boasting support for HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz 4K gaming, this is a great screen for high-end PC gaming as well for plugging a next-gen console into as well.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" QN85B Neo QLED | 55-inch | 4K | 120Hz | $1499.99 $1299.99 at Samsung (save $200) (opens in new tab)

At 55-inches this is pretty much the limit of what is usable on a desk and is far more comfortable an option as a standard TV in the lounge. Boasting Samsung's Neo QLED technology and supporting HDMI 2.1 for some 4K action at 120Hz, it's a quality panel for enjoying the latest consoles or a high-end PC. You also have the option of using the Samsung Gaming Hub to stream Xbox games directly.

