If you're fast, you can nab this gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,750

This gaming PC packing one of the most elusive GPUs around won't be in stock for very long.

Graphics cards are so difficult to come by that at least one system builder has launched a line of gaming PCs that skip the GPU. Be that as it may, we sometimes come across prebuilt desktops that are both in stock and sporting elusive GPU hardware. Such is the case today—Best Buy is selling a CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme desktop with a GeForce RTX 3070, priced at $1,749.99.

Before the shortage, finding a gaming PC in stock would not be all that noteworthy. These are strange times indeed, and such a find is noteworthy in today's landscape. At the time of this writing, this is the only desktop with an RTX card that is in stock at Best Buy. All the rest are sold out.

Fast Gaming PC with an Elusive GPU CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | Core i7 10700K | GeForce RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,749.99 at Best Buy

Even full-blown gaming PCs with modern GPUs are hard to find in stock. This one is (at the time of this writing), but probably won't be available for long, given how sought after the GeForce RTX 30 series is at the moment.View Deal

It happens to be a really nice one, too. Beyond the RTX 3070, which is an excellent graphics card, this setup also boasts one of the best CPUs for gaming—Intel's Core i7 10700K. Yes, Intel just launched its Rocket Lake lineup, but this serves up more cores and threads than the Core i5 11600K, and is a far better value proposition than the Core i9 11900K.

CyberPowerPC did not skimp on RAM or storage with this configuration, either. Specifically, it sports 16GB of DDR4-3000 RAM, which is the sweet spot for a gaming PC, and a roomy 1TB NVMe SSD. And of course you could always upgrade one or both down the line, as needed.

This system comes with a keyboard and mouse as well, but let's be real—the big selling point here is that it's outfitted with an RTX 3070. As such, we don't expect this to remain in stock very long.