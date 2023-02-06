Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone locations: Where to find each one

Hogwarts Legacy Gobstones are one of the many collectibles you're able to locate around the magical school, but in this case, you're gathering them for a first-year student called Zenobia Noke. After winning too much, her housemates hid her Gobstones around the school in out-of-the-way places so she couldn't get them back.

You can find Zenobia Noke after your first Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts lessons—just look for the "Gobs of Gobstones" quest marker in the same area. With your newly learnt Accio spell, grabbing these stones is a cinch, and you can get some new wand handles for your trouble. That said, here are all of the Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone locations for Zenobia's quest.

Gobstone one—Transfiguration Courtyard

(Image credit: Portkey Games)

This first Gobstone is nestled on top of the arched cloister in the Transfiguration Courtyard, in the Astronomy Wing area. Head to the Transfiguration Courtyard Floo Flame then immediately look up to your right to see it shining on top of the covered walkway where the owls are perched.

Gobstone two—Divination Classroom

(Image credit: Portkey Games)

The second Gobstone is on a chandelier at the top of Divination Classroom Tower in the Library Annex area. Go to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, walk up the staircase, and look up to see the chandelier with it resting on top.

Gobstone three—Central Hall rafters

(Image credit: Portkey Games)

Once again, from the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, turn around and head through the archway into the wooden rafters area above the top section of the Central Hall. Go down the walkway and look left to spy the third Gobstone resting on a rafter.

Gobstone four—Ravenclaw Tower

(Image credit: Portkey Games)

The fourth Gobstone is located near the Ravenclaw Tower, in the Grand Staircase area. Head to the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame, then immediately turn around and run down the corridor a little way. It's resting on a ledge by the third pillar along.

Gobstone five—Outer Trophy Room

(Image credit: Portkey Games)

The fifth Gobstone is at the top of the Grand Staircase area, in the Trophy Room. Go to the Trophy Room Floo Flame, then run right a short way to find an alcove with armour and weapons. This one is resting on top of the alcove's right side pillar.

Gobstone six—Inner Trophy Room

(Image credit: Portkey Games)

Once again, from the Trophy Room Floo Flame, turn around and head inside the Trophy Room itself. Move past the two big cabinets on the left, then look left to the shelf filled with trophy cups to find the sixth Gobstone on the top level in between two big ones.

Now simply take the Gobstones back to Zenobia to complete the quest and earn those wand handles.